I don’t agree with that sentiment” - Former batter’s huge statement on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Ex-England captain Graham Gooch has shot down the notion of pressure on India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill ahead of the Test series. Gooch opined that captaincy is the 'greatest honor' a cricketer can receive.

Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as Test captain, with the latter announcing his retirement from the longest format last month. It will be the 25-year-old's foray into Test captaincy, but he has led Team India in T20Is before.

When asked if Gill will be under captaincy pressure, the former opener said he doesn't agree with the sentiment. Nevertheless, Gooch added that Gill must stand tall with his batting performances. He told The Times of India:

"I don't quite agree with the pressure. Some people are not up to the pressure. I don't agree with that sentiment. I believe that being made captain of your country is the greatest honour a performer can receive. Because you're not just captain of the other 10 players, you're captain of your sport."

"So it's more than just a captain in a team. I think that honour should inspire you as a player. I don't always subscribe to the view that it's more pressure. You've got to do it your own way and you've got to be yourself, not copy anyone. I think the most important thing for a captain is you've got to perform," he added.

When asked if Rohit and Virat Kohli's absence gives England an advantage, Gooch pointed out the hosts' inexperienced bowling unit, as James Anderson and Stuart Broad are retired. However, the 71-year-old reckoned that familiarity with conditions does give England an edge. He said:

"The home advantage gives England a slight edge, yeah. Because we're used to those conditions. Although a different bowling attack now with Anderson and Broad retiring. So England are still trying to work out what their best bowling attack is. We're playing your guys and Australia back-to-back, the two best sides in the world. So we're still trying to work out what their best bowling attack is. So there's a little bit of a question mark there."

Broad and Anderson have 1308 Test wickets between them. Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, and Chris Woakes are likely to lead England's seam-bowling unit against India.

"Ben Stokes' stated aim is that he doesn't want to draw any Test matches" - Graham Gooch cautions Shubman Gill and company

Graham Gooch warns Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the same interview, Gooch claimed that England skipper Ben Stokes will risk a loss if he must go for a win. Although the former Essex batter sees it as an advantage, he suggested that it could be a double-edged sword. He said:

"I think Ben Stokes' stated aim is that he doesn't want to draw any Test matches. He's not interested in drawing the Test if he can't win it. Which leaves a bit of a question. Sometimes it's impossible to win the Test. The hardest thing in a five-day Test is to create a winning opportunity."

He added:

"It doesn't mean you always take that winning opportunity. But you play for two, three, four days even to create a winning opportunity maybe on the last day. And England play for that."

The first Test between England and India begins on Friday, June 20, in Leeds.

