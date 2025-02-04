“I don’t know why they are afraid of me” - Harbhajan Singh’s amusing claim on Indian duo after IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed that the young batting duo of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma don't joke around or talk much in his presence, possibly due to respect for him. Harbhajan was Punjab's captain when Shubman Gill made his first-class debut in 2017.

Abhishek also made his first-class debut for Punjab in the same season a month earlier. Incidentally, it was Harbhajan's final domestic season after which he only played in the IPL.

Talking about the duo of Gill and Abhishek on his YouTube channel after India defeated England in the T20I series, Harbhajan said [quoted by NDTV]:

"Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill made their debut under me. When I was the captain, I asked for them to be included in the Ranji Trophy. I am so happy to see their progress. It gives me immense pride that both of them are from Punjab. Both Shubman and Abhishek don't joke much with me. I don't know why they are afraid of me. Maybe when they are together, they do mazaak. But when I come, they become serious. Maybe it's because of respect. Then I leave."

Trending

While Gill has become an all-format player for India over the past two years, Abhishek has played 17 T20Is for them since his debut last year.

"Looking forward to the day Shubman, Abhishek, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the permanent top 3" - Harbhajan Singh

Jaiswal and Gill have become regulars in the Indian side over the last year or two [Credit: Getty]

Harbhajan Singh believes the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill could soon become India's too three in white-ball cricket.

While Abhishek has only played T20Is for India, Gill has played several games in all three formats and Jaiswal the same in Tests and T20Is.

"This team is ready for the 2026 T20 World Cup. India defeated England by defending as well as chasing. We have players who can break the opposition. I am looking forward to the day Shubman, Abhishek and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the permanent top 3 in white ball format. May be in the next six months that will happen," said Harbhajan (as per the aforementioned source).

Abhishek recently scored his second T20I century, including the highest score by an Indian batter in the format, with his 54-ball 135 in the final T20I against England.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal is coming off an excellent Test series in Australia, resulting in his maiden selection to the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming England series and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news