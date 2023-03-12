“I don’t know when I’ll get a wicket like this” - Shubman Gill makes cheeky comment while discussing Ahmedabad ton

Team India opener Shubman Gill quipped that he was keen on making a big score on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia because he was not sure when he would get to bat on such a good wicket again.

Pitches have been a matter of big debate in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first three Tests of the series ended within three days on surfaces offering huge assistance to spin. In contrast, the wicket for the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has witnessed batters flourish.

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green struck hundreds in Australia’s first innings, while Gill registered his second Test ton on Saturday, March 11. Reflecting on his memorable innings, the in-form opener told teammate Cheteshwar Pujara during a discussion on bcci.tv:

“Honestly, what I was thinking was, ‘I don’t know when I’ll get a wicket like this. I don’t want to waste this opportunity playing a bad shot’. That’s what was going through my mind.

"I was still trying to be positive - keep looking for those singles and that’s what we were talking about when we were batting. Just be positive and if they bowl a bad ball, just go for your shots.”

On whether he had a specific plan to target Australia’s fast bowlers and defend against spinners, Gill explained:

“I am blocking against spinners. I can’t be blocking against fast bowlers as well. You have to balance it out and that’s what I was trying to do.”

Gill and Pujara added 113 runs for the second wicket after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 35. The stand was broken when Pujara was trapped lbw by Todd Murphy for 42.

“If you are getting cramps, then you know you’re doing well” - Shubman Gill

After Australia won the toss and batted first, India were kept on the field for nearly two days as the visitors posted 480. Gill then came out and faced 235 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six in a wonderful display.

Towards the latter part of his innings, he started cramping up. Asked how he was feeling physically, Gill told Pujara:

“We fielded for around 160 overs and then to be able to bat the whole day today (Saturday)… I was getting some cramps. But if you are getting cramps, it means you are on a good pitch. You should always be getting cramps because then you know you’re doing well."

India resumed their first innings on Day 4 at 289/3, with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The latter was dismissed for 28 by Murphy.

