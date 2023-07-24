“I don’t see in his body language that he’s running on empty” - Nasser Hussain reckons James Anderson is not yet finished

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed veteran pacer James Anderson to make the playing XI for the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test despite his underwhelming returns. Hussain claimed that while numbers might indicate otherwise, the England legend still has something to offer to the team.

Anderson will turn 41 on July 30, which will be the fourth day of the fifth Test at Kennington Oval in London. In three Tests so far, the experienced England pacer has managed only four wickets at an average of 76.75. Anderson has lacked the usual penetration that has made him one of the most dangerous bowlers to face in English conditions.

In his column for The Daily Mail, though, Hussain threw his weight behind the England great.

Backing Anderson to make the playing XI for the last Test, he wrote:

“…If I was picking England’s best XI to face Australia, he would still be in it. Yes, Anderson’s wickets cost 32 runs apiece there, considerably more expensive than his career mark of 26 - but four months ago he was the No 1-ranked bowler in the world and although it might be the oldest cliché, class is permanent.”

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue are the other pace bowling options in the England squad. With Mark Wood and Chris Woakes firing, Anderson’s place could be under the scanner.

Hussain went on to dismiss retirement talks about Anderson, claiming that his body language doesn’t look like someone who is finished.

The 55-year-old further wrote:

“Only the individual knows when the time is right to retire, whether they are physically and mentally done. There are only so many times you can go to the well, only so many times you get out of bed, strap those bowling boots on and go again. That point will come for Anderson, but I don’t see in his body language that he’s running on empty.

“He’s just performing a bit below par. When a great is a bit below par, it would be very unfair - wrong, in fact - to leave him out. Great cricketers just deserve that little bit more, in keeping with their mighty efforts,” the former England captain went on to add.

Anderson has claimed 689 wickets in 182 Tests at an average of 26.29, with 32 five-wicket hauls.

“I don’t see a massive drop-off in his pace” - Hussain on Anderson’s Ashes 2023 performance

While reflecting on Anderson’s bowling performance in the three Ashes 2023 Tests he has played, Hussain opined that while the fast bowler doesn’t seem to be too much down on pace, he hasn’t been able to make the ball talk.

Hussain elaborated:

“I don’t see a massive drop-off in his pace, he just hasn’t done as much with the ball this year as in previous years and I cannot put my finger on why. Maybe it’s not a summer of swing. My gut feeling looking at him is that he is not a cricketer who is done, but the England selectors should pick what they believe is their best team and avoid any thoughts of heading down the romantic route.”

Urging England to pick the best side for The Oval Test, he concluded:

“England deserve to get this series back to 2-2 if they play good cricket at the Oval because that would be a fair reflection of proceedings… They must pick their best side, in the knowledge that for the last 15 years Anderson has always been in it.”

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43



Federer had 17 Majors

Nadal had 14 Majors

Djokovic had never won French Open



SA had not lost a Test series away from home for 8+ years



Lyon had 158 Test wickets

Kohli had 0 Test wins as captain

Mccullum was NZ captain in all 3 formats Last time James Anderson won an Ashes testFederer had 17 MajorsNadal had 14 MajorsDjokovic had never won French OpenSA had not lost a Test series away from home for 8+ yearsLyon had 158 Test wicketsKohli had 0 Test wins as captainMccullum was NZ captain in all 3 formats pic.twitter.com/dVUXgfb3ma

Australia retained the Ashes urn after the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester ended in a draw with no play possible on Sunday, July 23 due to rain.