"I don’t see too many issues with it, to be perfectly honest" - Andrew McDonald admits team will not shy away from repeating controversial dismissal 

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald defended the team's unorthodox method to dismiss Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the Lord's Test.

The England wicketkeeper-batter left his crease after evading a Cameron Green bouncer, but with the ball yet to be dead, his counterpart Alex Carey executed a direct hit from behind the stumps.

The controversial dismissal changed the complexion of the contest, but despite the aura of hostility and Ben Stokes' carnage, Australia emerged victorious by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The talk surrounding Bairstow's wicket has not died down by any means following the game, with a plethora of diverse opinions emerging from both camps, the fans as well as the pundits.

Admitting that Australia will not shy away from repeating the same mode of dismissal should the opportunity arise in the rest of the series, Andrew McDonald said:

“There’s no doubt when a player is leaving their crease or leaving their ground at certain periods of time that you take that opportunity. It got sent upstairs and ultimately, the officiating third umpire decides it’s out, it’s within the laws of the game. So yeah, I don’t see too many issues with it, to be perfectly honest.”

McDonald continued:

“So yeah, I think anytime that a player leaves their ground, you take that opportunity. I think the deliberation that potentially was being discussed out there was the fact that whether it was called over or not, I think that’s where sort of Ben [Stokes] was discussing with the players out on the field."

The Aussies endured a massive scare as Ben Stokes played one of the greatest innings in Ashes history in a bid to lead his team to victory single-handedly.

However, his dismissal, with the hosts 70 runs away from the target was all the spark that Australia needed to wrap up the proceedings in the second session.

"I’m somewhat disappointed by that" - Andrew McDonald on Brendon McCullum's post-match comments

Much like the majority of the England camp, head coach Brendon McCullum was far from pleased with how the events unfolded on Day 5 of the Lord's Test.

The former New Zealand captain mentioned how it will be a while before England players view their Australian counterparts as friends off the field as well.

Offering his thoughts on McCullum's comments, McDonald said:

“I haven’t spoken to him. I’ve heard that comment for the first time, and I’m somewhat disappointed by that."

The third Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 6, onwards at Headingley, Leeds.

Australia are one win away from winning the series and retaining the urn. It would also mark their first red-ball series win in England since 2001.

