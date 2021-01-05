'I don’t think even a school will give him the coaching job' - Aaqib Javed slams Misbah-ul-Haq 

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed has opined that Misbah-ul-Haq is not good enough to be the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Speaking to media officials in Lahore, Aaqib Javed stated that even a school cricket team would not appoint Misbah-ul-Haq as its head coach.

The fast bowler, who was a member of Pakistan's World Cup-winning side in 1992, criticized the people who selected Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis for the national teams' coaching roles. He said:

"Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq had no coaching experience but they were still given the roles with the national side. People who took this decision should be held accountable. Looking at Misbah’s coaching, I don’t think even a school will give him this job. Professional coaches should be with the team, only then the situation will improve.”

The current head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, Aaqib Javed dismissed the idea that he wishes to join Pakistan Cricket's coaching set-up.

He clarified that he would never coach the national side because of a lack of respect for individuals in the current system.

“I will never coach the Pakistan team because there is lack of respect for individuals in the current PCB system,” he continued.

Aaqib Javed also castigated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management for not taking effective steps for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan.

"Wasim Khan and company don’t take into account the ground realties, which is why there are many administrative issues within the PCB. If the board does not take steps for the betterment of Pakistan cricket, our cricket will suffer the same fate as hockey," the 48-year-old added.

The Pakistan team management, especially Misbah-ul-Haq, is currently feeling the heat after the side's underwhelming performance in the second Test against New Zealand thus far.

The touring party conceded 659 runs in the first innings and are behind by 354 runs with two days' play yet to take place.