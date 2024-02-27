"I don’t think we expected England to win here" - Michael Atherton questions criticism of Ben Stokes and company after series loss in India

Former England captain Michael Atherton has admitted to feeling confused by the criticism dished out to Ben Stokes and company after their Test series loss in India. With England not having a great spin-bowling attack, Atherton felt hardly anyone expected the visitors to beat India.

England edged ahead early in the five-match series with a 28-run win in the opening Test in Hyderabad. However, India roared back to win the next three matches to claim the series with a game remaining. Nevertheless, the tourists had their moments, which they failed to cash in, forcing them to play catch-up most of the time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton hailed England's competitive spirit but acknowledged that India were too strong in home conditions.

"I don’t feel too strongly about being too critical of England. It’s a difficult place to come and win, obviously, with nobody able to do so since 2012/13. When we were talking about the series before a ball was sent down then I don’t think we expected England to win here, given the relative strength of the spin attack. I feel that it has been a competitive series. I feel like India know they’ve been in the tussle, but in the end they were just too good in home conditions," he said.

England had opportunities in the last three Tests, especially with India missing at least four first-choice players. However, it was largely down to the visitors' reckless batting that led them to lose the initiative.

"It could conceivably be 4-0 to India" - Michael Atherton

Atherton further commented that young spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley putting in promising performances for England despite not being first-choice players for their respective counties is a great sign.

"England's spinners were really good. Shoaib Bashir now has more Test wickets than he had first-class wickets coming into this tour and I thought he bowled excellently. I think if you said before the series began that two young spinners, who hadn’t played a Test match and are not really first choice for their counties, would have put performances in like that then I think they would have taken that. It could conceivably be 4-0 to India because they will feel they should have won that first game in Hyderabad and probably ought to have done," he elaborated.

With one Test still to go, England will be keen to force another win to finish the series on a high.

