"I don’t think I got sledged once in the whole series" - Ben Duckett on Australia being 'nice guys' during Ashes 2023

England opener Ben Duckett claimed that he wasn't sledged even once by the Australian players during the Ashes 2023. He feels the media played a role in hyping the rivalry between the two teams, but claimed the reality to be completely different.

There were a lot of controversial moments in the Ashes, especially the Jonny Bairstow stumping in the second Test and the reaction that followed which included rumours that the two teams clashed in the lunchroom.

However, speaking to The Telegraph, Duckett opined that the Australian players weren't as chirpy as the media claimed them to be. He said:

“I actually feel it’s completely overhyped. Most of the back and forth was just niggle in the media. On the field, they are not niggly at all. I hope they don’t mind me saying this but they are a bunch of nice guys who are very good at cricket. I don’t think I got sledged once in the whole series.”

Ben Duckett recalls friendly banter with Pat Cummins

While Ben Duckett said that there wasn't any sledging from the Australians, he recalled a pretty friendly conversation with opposition skipper Pat Cummins during the second Test at Lord's.

On this, Duckett stated:

"Cummins bowled me a ball down the slope at Lord’s and I definitely played and missed. He says ‘was that a leave?’ I asked what he reckoned and he said ‘definitely’. When he was bowling bumpers I was doing a bit of a Steve Smith trigger. He pitched one up and I left it, and he said: ‘don’t ruin the percentage now Ducky’.”

Duckett is not a part of England's white-ball setup as of now, which means that his next assignment will be in the five Tests against India in January 2024. England will hope Duckett and Zak Crawley continue their good work from the Ashes.