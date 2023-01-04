“I don’t think most of the Indian players pick Hasaranga” - Former Sri Lankan all-rounder

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farveez Maharoof has claimed that most of the Indian batters are still struggling to pick leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s variations. He stated that the Men in Blue’s troubles against the Sri Lankan spinner in the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3 indicated the same.

Team India beat Sri Lanka by two runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While India’s bowlers did well to defend a total of 162, they were in big trouble with the bat at one stage, losing five wickets for 94 runs.

Sri Lankan spinners kept things extremely tight, with Hasaranga registering figures of 1/22 from his four overs and Maheesh Theekshana 1/29. Although India won the game by a slender margin, Maharoof reckons that Lankan spinners have the edge over the hosts’ batters. Elaborating on his thoughts, Maharoof told ESPNcricinfo:

“I don’t think most of the Indian players pick Hasaranga or are comfortable playing against him, unless he bowls a bad delivery. I don’t think players like Sanju Samson pick him. Even Hardik Pandya is not that confident to face him when it’s on a good length.

"I reckon Dasun Shanaka was very smart, the way he used Hasaranga. They did their homework very well.”

India recovered from 94/5 to post 162/5 courtesy of a defiant stand between Deepak Hooda (41* off 23) and Axar Patel (31* off 20).

“He’s a match-winner” - Wasim Jaffer backs Team India batter despite off-day

Team India batter Sanju Samson came under fire for his poor effort with the willow and in the field during the first T20I. Samson (5) played a horrible slog to throw his wicket away. When India came out to defend their score, he put down a simple catch very early in Sri Lanka’s innings.

Despite the shabby effort, Jaffer urged the management to back the Kerala cricketer. He opined:

He’s (Samson) a match-winner. He’s had a very ordinary game by his standards in his batting and fielding. A forgettable day, but I think he will come back. He’s one of the players to watch out. You need to give him a consistent rope in both formats.”

On what improvement he would like to see in Team India’s performance in the second T20I, Jaffer stated that spinners need to complete their quota. He commented:

“Spinners bowling well and that 19th over is a jigsaw puzzle India need to solve. In batting, they need to play fearless cricket. I see a better performance coming up. But spinners need to bowl their full quota. That is a must.”

The Men in Blue will take on the Lankans in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

