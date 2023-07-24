"I don’t think they really knew what to do"- Glenn McGrath questioned Australia's tactics after rain helped them save 4th Ashes Test

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath was somewhat baffled by the visitors' tactics during the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. He feels Pat Cummins and co. were caught a bit off guard by England's stunning counter-attacking batting.

Cummins looked exhausted in the field and also seemed to be short of ideas, especially when Zak Crawley was going all guns blazing. McGrath shed light on why such a problem arises when a fast bowler is made a captain.

Speaking on BBC's Test Match Special, here's what Glenn McGrath had to say about Australia's tactics:

“Australia tried a few things. I don’t think they really knew what to do. They were sort of chasing their tail a bit, and I’m not sure they executed their plans that well. Pat Cummins just looks a little bit tired and jaded to me, and that was always a risk of having a fast bowler as captain. England’s got the momentum now, and it’s always hard to steal it back off the team that has it, especially when they’re playing well.”

Australia need to get best out of Pat Cummins as skipper and bowler: Mark Taylor

Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor backed Pat Cummins despite the underwhelming outing in Manchester. He spoke about just how the captaincy could be affecting Cummins as a bowler as well and hopes that there could be a way where the visitors get the best out of the speedster.

On this, Taylor told Channel 9:

“I’ve always maintained it is harder to be a bowling captain. I think what you saw that over the last couple of days. Everyone is allowed to have a couple of couple of bad days. Pat has done a terrific job. The pressure goes on you but as a bowling captain, you have more on your plate. We need to get the best out of Pat as a skipper but also a bowler. That’s hard when you are doing both jobs under pressure.”

It will be interesting to see if the Aussies consider resting Pat Cummins for the fifth Test at The Oval, with the Ashes having already been retained.

The fifth match will be played from July 27, with the visitors currently leading the five-match series 2-1.