“I don’t think Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to play” - Former all-rounder picks India's playing 11 for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar wants the Men in Blue to make two changes to their playing XI for the upcoming third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The remarks came after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

Bangar reckoned that the hosts could replace Mohammed Shami with Arshdeep Singh and KL Rahul with Rishabh Pant in the XI. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator wants the Rohit Sharma-led side to stick to the same XI for the dead rubber. He also stressed that opener Yashasvi Jaiswal need not be given another chance, possibly hinting at Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's form.

The 52-year-old said on Sports 18 (via India Today):

"I don't think Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to play. If there's merit, you can play Arshdeep Singh, you can try Rishabh Pant. But, there's only one match left. KL Rahul has not had that many chances to play for long. Whenever he comes on to bat, there are only a few runs left. But his keeping has been good so you might just want to continue your trust in him."

Trending

"Arshdeep might just be played because Mohammad Shami has not had the similar sharpness with his bowling...I would want to see the same team, which has played so well so far, for another match," Bangar added.

Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket each in the first two ODIs against England. Meanwhile, KL Rahul managed two and 10 runs after being demoted to No. 6 in the batting order. Axar Patel was promoted to No. 5 to maintain the left-right combination.

If Arshdeep and Pant do not play the third ODI, the duo will enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without a 50-over game under their belt in recent times. Arshdeep recently bagged four wickets in three T20Is against England but Harshit Rana played ahead of him in the first two ODIs. The speedster bagged three and one wicket in the two contests, respectively.

Former India batter slams KL Rahul's demotion to No. 6 in ODIs ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former India batter Dodda Ganesh has criticized the team management for pushing KL Rahul to No. 6 in ODIs. He wrote on X:

"Axar Patel again ahead of KL Rahul? I’m speechless. Does it make any sense to push a genuine batter like Rahul to no 6? When you’re 5/3, do you’ve the courage to send Axar on a tricky pitch? If not, what sense does this experiment make?Absolutely mindless this."

Expand Tweet

At No. 5, Rahul has scored 1259 runs in 30 innings, averaging 57.23, including two tons and nine half-centuries. He is equally brilliant at No. 4 and as an opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news