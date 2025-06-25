"I doubt Bumrah would want to play at Edgbaston" - Dinesh Karthik on India's playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik feels that Jasprit Bumrah would be tempted to skip the second Test against England at Edgbaston due to a combination of factors like conditions and workload. Team India have been adamant that the spearhead will only play three Tests on the tour to avoid any potential injury.

Ad

The series opener in Headingley, Leeds, showcased that Team India are more reliant on Jasprit Bumrah's services than they thought. Despite several options among the pace battery included in the squad, there is a serious doubt as to whether the potency will be there without the ace pacer in the mix.

Team India trailing so early in the series has resulted in a serious conundrum regarding the matches that Bumrah will play. It is to be noted that although there is an eight-day gap between the first and the second Tests, there is only a three-day gap between the second and the third match.

Ad

Trending

Dinesh Karthik opined that Jasprit Bumrah would ideally not want to play on a flat pitch at Edgbaston, and instead wait for the Lord's Test. However, with the team risking a 0-2 deficit without the spearhead, it might be a tricky call.

"First of all, we need to see if Bumrah is playing. I doubt Bumrah would want to play at Edgbaston, I would think that he would wait. It is flat, and it would give his body more time, he has bowled a lot of overs in this game. The more rest, the better for him. I think he would love playing at Lord's, but it is not about what he wants, but what the team feels he has to do as well," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

Bumrah, in his sole outing at Edgbaston, the infamous contest where England chased down 378 in 2022, picked up five wickets at an average of 28.40.

Dinesh Karthik further opined that Team India will have to put out a bowling attack that has the best chance of picking up 20 wickets, considering England's chasing prowess.

"Everything about England tells you that you don't need to play more than one spinner. If you are playing two spinners, then that genuinely weakens your batting. They need to be very sure of one thing, they can't think what England will do. What England are doing is very simple, they have picked even if it is an ordinary bowling, and are saying you give us whatever you want to chase, we will back ourselves to do it. Then India have to think, what can they do to pick 20 wickets?" Karthik said.

Ad

Since Gautam Gambhir has taken over as head coach, Team India have picked up all 20 wickets in only six out of 11 Test matches.

"To make a decision like this is probably unfair" - Dinesh Karthik on India potentially dropping Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI

Dinesh Karthik dissected Team India's batting depth over bowling prowess selection conundrum. Although he opined introuding both Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav into the mix, but added that doing so at the expense of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would be unfair on him.

Ad

If you bring Nitish Kumar Reddy in and Kuldeep in, you have a fast bowling all-rounder and a lone spinner. It is very hard on Ravindra Jadeja, to be honest, because he is obviously the elder statesman, he has been around for so long. To make a decision like this is probably unfair. But, if you are going with Jadeja and Kuldeep, then you will have Kuldeep at 8 and then three fast bowlers," Karthik said

Ad

He also considered the possibility of India playing with four frontline pacers, prioritising bowling over batting depth and entrusting Ravindra Jadeja to bat with the tail at No.7.

"I do feel India will definitely, because they would want to bowl first, they will go with four pacers. I think they need to look at playing four proper fast bowlers, and have Jadeja at No.7. You can't be worried about the depth of your batting and not have enough bowling," he concluded.

Team India will take on England in the second Test of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2, onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news