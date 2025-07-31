"I have no doubts about it" - Indian legend's huge prediction on India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

R Ashwin backed Team India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to make his Test debut in the upcoming fifth and final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. India are trailing 1-2, making the fixture a must-win for them to level the series.

Ad

The spin legend opined that Arshdeep's inclusion would bolster the visiting side's bowling attack. He also pointed out that the bowler has experience of playing in English conditions.

It is worth noting that Arshdeep played five matches for Kent in the 2023-24 County Championship Division One. He had a decent stint, picking up 13 wickets across eight innings.

Suggesting that Arshdeep is likely going to find a place in the playing XI for the fifth Test, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', (at 5:13):

Ad

Trending

"Arshdeep Singh will play, I have no doubts about it. He has experience in these conditions and can swing the ball. He did pretty well in his county stint. The left-armer angle will be useful as well."

Ad

Ashwin believes Shubman Gill and Co. will go with Arshdeep, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep as their three frontline seamers, given Jasprit Bumrah is rested due to workload management. However, he reckoned that bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur would still retain his place despite the changes.

"Even if India play these three seamers (Siraj, Akash, Arshdeep), I still think they will end up going with Shardul Thakur. I don't know why, but I have a feeling. There are two spinners, so they might go with Shardul," he added (at 5:30).

Ad

The fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy kicks off on Thursday, July 31. The crucial contest will take place at The Oval, London.

"I would be looking at Prasidh Krishna" - R Ashwin on the Indian pacer's chances of playing in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

R Ashwin also emphasized that Prasidh Krishna would be a useful option for India at The Oval. He noted that a tall bowler like Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has had success at the venue in the past.

Ad

He remarked that the visitors could look at Prasidh if they didn't want to play left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He commented in the same video (at 5:51):

"If I were India, I would be looking at Prasidh Krishna. Mitchell Marsh got a five-wicket haul at The Oval in the Ashes. He swung the ball from his height. There is much more bounce at The Oval. If not Kuldeep, they could go with Prasidh."

Ad

Prasidh featured in the playing XI for the first two Tests of the series. However, he performed underwhelmingly, picking up six wickets across four innings at an expensive economy rate of 5.33.

Here's the playing XI India are expected to go with, as per Ashwin:

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news