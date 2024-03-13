"I had to ensure I didn’t pity myself" - Rishabh Pant opens up on the unfortunate timing of his accident during purple patch

Star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant admitted feeling sad about being away from the game for 14 months due to the unfortunate car accident but emphasized not sympathizing with the situation.

The 26-year-old was India's first-choice wicket-keeper and among their top match-winners when he suffered multiple injuries due to the horrific accident in December 2022. After undergoing surgery for a ligament tear on his right knee, Pant completed a lengthy rehabilitation phase for most of last year.

He has finally been cleared to return to competitive cricket and will lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming IPL season,

Speaking to The Times of India, Pant shared his journey of overcoming the injury during a critical period in his career.

"I was sad because I was going through a very good time. But I had to ensure I didn’t pity myself. That’s how I was keeping myself sane. I don’t want to think that I am taking a fresh guard or I am making my debut all over again or I just had a break. I just want to feel how it is to be on the ground again. I need that feeling from within that I am just continuing with my career," said Pant.

Pant also admitted to not watching all the India games during his downtime to avoid potential mental barriers.

"I won’t say I watched every match. Because when you miss something so much, you need to give yourself space from that. I have been playing cricket all my life. I haven’t thought about anything else. Watching them play was temptation but I didn’t want that to play with my mind. I used to watch the matches once in a while when I used to be done with my routine," added Pant.

The injury forced Pant to miss last year's IPL, where DC finished second to bottom with only five wins in 14 games.

However, the southpaw will likely play the entire tournament this season as a batter and wicket-keeper.

"We discussed with the NCA team that we will take a shot at the World Cup (2023)" - Rishabh Pant

Expand Tweet

Rishabh Pant opened up on discussions with the NCA team surrounding his potential return for the 2023 ODI World Cup but stated that the inability of his knee to take the load prevented his return.

In his absence, the Men in Blue went on a terrific run, winning ten straight games until the agonizing defeat in the final against Australia.

"It was very upsetting (Missing the 2023 World Cup). We discussed with the NCA team that we will take a shot at the World Cup. All of us tried 200 per cent. But my knee couldn’t take the load. That was where I started pushing myself more. When you start giving yourself shorter goals, that helps in pushing yourself. It’s like building a good Test innings," said Pant.

Pant also played down the expectations for his return to action in the 2024 IPL and the following T20 World Cup by saying:

"We will see when we get to March 23 (Delhi Capitals’ first match). I also don’t know how to react. I don’t know what kind of feeling it will be. I am trying to enjoy this. I don’t want to stress too much. I try not to get too much ahead of myself but I do think about the possibilities — both positive and negative. I try to filter that and keep working with a positive mindset."

He thanked the fans for their unconditional love throughout the challenging recovery phase.

"I love my fans and I can’t deny the concern they have shown for me. I felt I was family to everyone. When I used to travel, I met people at airports. I was made to feel so comfortable. All the 'didis' who work at the airport, they would ask, ‘Beta, aap theek ho na (son, are you doing well)?’ I can’t express the emotion when I received this kind of love," stated Pant.

Pant's last game for India came in the tour of Bangladesh days before his accident in December 2022.

Meanwhile, DC will open their 2024 IPL campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App