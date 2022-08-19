"I didn't expect this first one to be over before tea on the third day" - David Lloyd on England's innings defeat to South Africa

Former England cricketer David Lloyd admitted to feeling stunned by the Lord's Test against South Africa finishing within three days. Lloyd heaped praise on the Proteas, stating that their bowling attack makes a total of over 300 highly competitive.

England slumped to an innings and a 12-run loss before tea on the third day as the hosts managed only 149 in their second innings. Earlier in the day, after the South Africans resumed their innings at 289/7, the English bowlers took the last three wickets for 41 runs.

However, the first innings lead of 151 that the Proteas got was more than enough to provide an easy win for the visiting team and give them a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

In his column for the Daily Mail, David Lloyd stated that he wasn't prepared to see the first Test get over this quickly and that South Africa had outplayed England completely.

The former England batsman, coach, and commentator pointed out how the four-pronged pace attack of South Africa makes them dangerous even with a first-innings score of just over 300.

"Well, I said we might be in for some quick Tests but I didn't expect this first one to be over before tea on the third day. England were totally outplayed by a highly impressive South Africa.

"It's nothing to do with the attacking way England have been playing. Dean Elgar's side played with great discipline and a really potent attack but this win was set up by diligent play from their batters in getting them above 300. With this attack, a score of 326 is very competitive."

Across two innings, England had only one half-centurion - Ollie Pope - who scored a fighting 73 in the first essay. The hosts slid to their first Test defeat this summer, having one all of their previous four home Tests of 2022.

"You would think they need two new openers for the second Test at Old Trafford" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd also observed that the English team have yet again reached the point where they need two new openers following the poor performance of Zak Crawley and Alex Lees at Lord's.

David Lloyd also criticized the scheduling as there is currently no first-class cricket.

"It was a case of same old, same old for England at the top of the order and you would think they need two new openers for the second Test at Old Trafford. But where are they going to get them from? The Hundred?

"They have absolutely nowhere to go in selecting a side because there's no first-class cricket. This is a very important Test series and we're getting spannered as much by our own scheduling as the opposition. It's a shocking stae of affairs."

Lees and Crawley couldn't last beyond 10 overs in both innings at Lord's. In contrast, South African openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee built an 85-run partnership in 22.3 overs in their only innings.

It is worth remembering that the spots of Lees and Crawley were in great danger before the second innings of England's Test against India a few weeks ago.

Luckily for the two, they managed to build an impressive partnership of 107 to set up England's highest-ever successful chase of 378 in that game. This gave them a lease of life. However, failures in this match may end their current stay in the team.

