"I expect Virat Kohli to get at least one century" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of three-match ODI series against Australia

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed Virat Kohli to have a stellar run in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting in Mumbai on Friday. With only four centuries away from 50 ODI tons, Jaffer reckons the right-handed batter could hit one or two in the three-game series against Australia.

While Kohli's form has been patchy in Test cricket, the 34-year-old has been in sensational form in the 50-over format. The series against Sri Lanka earlier this year saw the former captain hit two centuries in three games to take his tally to 46 tons in 271 ODIs.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, the 44-year-old said it would be a failure by Kohli's standards if he fails to score even one century in the series.

"I would say there is no competition in one-day cricket for Virat Kohli. I expect Virat Kohli to get at least one century in this series and it might be a failure based on his standards if he doesn't. While I anticipate one century, but he has the potential to score even two. He also likes playing against Australia and when he has form, it continues for a long time. So, fingers crossed, we get to see his centuries."

The 31-Test veteran feels playing against Australia is India's best chance to assert themselves as one of the top contenders to win the World Cup this year.

"They would definitely want to maintain their dominance. India would also look to finish their season on a high because IPL 2023 will start after this and all the Indian players will feature for different franchises. This is the final chance for a while for all the Indian cricketers to play together. It is also a great opportunity for India to show they are firm favorites to win the World Cup. Hence, they will want to perform strongly before the season finishes."

The Men in Blue finished their last two series with crushing wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, sweeping them with scorelines of 3-0 each.

"I reckon the track would be batting-friendly" - Wasim Jaffer on playing in Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium.

When asked what teams should do after winning the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, Jaffer said it could be a high-scoring game and that the decision would depend on the weather. Jaffer added:

"It depends upon the heat. If it's too much heat, it wouldn't be a bad choice to bat first and make a big score. I reckon the track would be batting-friendly. Hence, I expect 300-plus scores, with the boundaries also not so big. We might also see totals around 320-330. If dew becomes a threat, then bowling first is advisable. Hence, a lot depends upon the weather. However, if you can make a big score while batting first, it's not a bad option."

The last time the two sides played an ODI at the venue, Australia demolished India by ten wickets.

