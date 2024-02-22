"I feel Jimmy Anderson won't play and Mark Wood might also not play" - Aakash Chopra on England's potential changes for 4th Test vs India

Aakash Chopra reckons James Anderson won't be a part of England's playing XI for the fourth Test against India. He feels Mark Wood might also be rested for the crucial game starting in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

England, who are 1-2 down in the five-match series, need to win the penultimate game to keep alive their hopes of a series victory. Anderson and Wood have played two games apiece in the series thus far, with the veteran seamer missing the first Test and the express pacer being rested for the second match.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that England might give a break to both Anderson and Wood. He reasoned (1:55):

"The Ranchi pitch is a black-soil pitch and it keeps getting slow, slower, slowest. This pitch doesn't have bounce and pace. So there won't be much help for fast bowlers here. I feel Jimmy Anderson won't play and Mark Wood might also not play. They might play two new bowlers."

While observing that the visitors have a couple of seam-bowling options in Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson, the former India opener expects them to field an additional spinner.

"If Jimmy Anderson doesn't play, Ollie Robinson might play. He is a very decent bowler. Gus Atkinson is also with this team, otherwise. They can play Shoaib Bashir as well if they wish. I feel the attack will be spin-heavy in this game," Chopra stated.

Shoaib Bashir made an impressive debut in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, scalping four wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the first innings. The off-spinner could be included in the XI at the expense of a seamer, especially if Ben Stokes is fit enough to roll his arm over.

"Joe Root hasn't played a single good knock" - Aakash Chopra on England's batting issues

Joe Root has aggregated 77 runs at an average of 12.83 in the first three Tests. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that England's batting has proved to be their Achilles heel in the series so far. He elaborated (8:15):

"In batting, it will be a problem if they are going to play 40 overs. Batting has let down majorly because Zak Crawley has played well throughout the series, Ben Duckett played one good knock, but Joe Root hasn't played a single good knock."

The reputed commentator was particularly disappointed with Joe Root for his shot selection.

"He is repeatedly saying that this is how he plays, that he gets out defending as well, so what difference does it make if he got out while playing a reverse sweep. He has scored nearly 11500 Test runs, so he knows better how to play, but the way he is getting out will obviously leave a lot to be desired," Chopra explained.

Chopra added that Jonny Bairstow's place in the England XI should come under question.

There should be a serious question mark over Jonny Bairstow because he is not batting well. He is not able to read the ball from the hand and gets out quite a few times playing bad shots," he said.

Chopra was also not convinced with Ben Stokes' batting position. He questioned why the England skipper should always bat with the tail and not come up the order when he is in good form.

