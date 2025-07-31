"I feel there's partiality" - When MS Dhoni called out England over spirit of cricket issue during ENG vs IND 2011 Tests

Former captain MS Dhoni once launched an attack on the opposition, exposing England's double standards over a spirit of cricket issue. The incident occurred during their overseas Test series in 2011.

Ad

"The spirit of cricket thing always comes in once you are on the receiving end. There are quite a few things that needs to be addressed. There are lots of things where the spirit of cricket should be followed. I think it has to be equal. I feel there's partiality. If a fielder takes a one-bounce catch, which he thinks may be a catch, he's called a cheat but a batsman nicks and stands, he's not called a cheat. A bowler going up to a batsman and swearing at him. That is also not spirit of cricket. It should be followed. Just when you are on the receiving end, you shouldn't be talking about it," he had said in a press conference. (via Times Now)

Ad

Trending

Ad

For context, during the first Test at Lord's in 2011, England called Rahul Dravid a cheat for unknowingly appealing for a catch. However, in the same game, batter Kevin Pietersen stood his ground despite having nicked the ball. MS Dhoni called out the double standards, questioning England's spirit of cricket.

Moreover, they also checked VVS Laxman's bat, doubting his integrity. James Anderson also swore at the Indian batters. Dhoni highlighted the hypocrisy by the English players when it came to following 'spirit of cricket'.

Ad

Spirit of cricket in question again as India denied Ben Stokes' handshake in fourth Test against England

The whole talk around spirit of cricket has risen again, after the drama on the final day of the fourth Test in Manchester. England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake to end the game, which was headed to an obvious draw, with an hour's play still left.

Ad

However, India refused to end the game just yet, with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja close to their centuries. After declining the handshake, it took only fifteen minutes for the duo to complete their centuries.

The refusal did not sit quite well with Ben Stokes and some England players, who then had a go at the two Indian batters. Some argue that the game should have ended with no result possible.

On the other hand, having batted the entire day to save the Test, it was only arguably fair for the two batters to play on a little longer and get their hundreds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news