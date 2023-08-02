“I feel really jealous when I watch him play” - Ravichandran Ashwin pays huge compliment to England cricketer for Ashes 2023 heroics 

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed England pacer Chris Woakes for his fantastic performance in the recently concluded Ashes 2023. While terming the bowler as someone who keeps getting better with age, Ashwin added that he feels jealous of Woakes because of how easy the English cricketer makes things look.

Woakes, who did not play in the first two Ashes Tests, was named Player of the Series for claiming 19 wickets in three matches at an average of 18.16. He picked up three wickets in both innings of the Headingley Test and claimed his maiden Ashes five-fer in the rain-hit game in Manchester.

The 34-year-old was the Player of the Match in the final Test at The Oval. He claimed seven wickets as England won the game by 49 runs to square the series 2-2.

Praising Woakes, Ashwin expressed surprise at the fact that the pacer is not a regular feature in England’s Test-playing XI.

“He is someone who keeps getting better with every game he plays. I still can’t understand how he is still not a regular in this England Test XI. If he was born in any other country, barring injuries, he would have been one of the top three names in the playing XI,” the Indian off-spinner said on his YouTube channel.

“I feel really jealous when I watch him play. He makes it look really easy. He is a natural athlete. If you look at the way he runs, you will feel as if someone trained him how to run a huddle. On the field, once he finishes his spell, he will not remain stiff at all. His bowling action is so natural and his run-up itself is so good, it makes you go, ‘wow’,” Ashwin added.

Having made his international debut in 2011, Woakes has represented England in 48 Tests, 112 ODIs, and 29 T20Is.

“Broad’s retirement will mean Chris Woakes will get a standard slot in the playing XI” - Ashwin

The Oval Test marked the professional retirement of England’s fast-bowling legend Stuart Broad.

While praising the latter, Ashwin said:

“I don’t think any fast bowler, or be it any bowler, will get close to 600 Test wickets in the future generation. What an extraordinary career. Both Broad and Anderson have been great servants of English cricket.

“Broad’s retirement will mean Chris Woakes will get a standard slot in the playing XI,” he concluded.

Broad finished his career with 604 scalps in 167 Tests at an average of 27.68, with 20 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls.