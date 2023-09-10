"I feel they will miss a spinner here" - Irfan Pathan on Faheem Ashraf being preferred over Mohammad Nawaz in Pakistan's XI for India clash

Irfan Pathan reckons Pakistan have erred in picking Faheem Ashraf ahead of Mohammad Nawaz for their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against India.

The two sides will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. The Men in Green have already named their XI for the clash, with Ashraf replacing Nawaz from the side that played the Group A game in Pallekele against Rohit Sharma's team.

Reflecting on the decision during a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan opined that Pakistan will miss Nawaz's services. He reasoned:

"I feel they will miss a spinner here. The Kandy pitch was different. You needed a fourth fast bowler on the Kandy pitch and that is why Babar Azam missed a trick there and Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya had a partnership."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that Shadab Khan has not been at his potent best lately and that the absence of a frontline spinner at the other end will hurt Babar Azam and Co. even more. He stated:

"Their spinners are not in form either. If you have seen Shadab Khan's bowling as well for the last one to one-and-a-half years, he is not bowling at the same level. So there if you don't even have another spinner at the other end, they will miss. The Indian fans will not complain."

Nawaz went wicketless and conceded 55 runs in the eight overs he bowled in the group game against India. He was replaced by Ashraf in the Pakistan XI for their Super Four opener against Bangladesh and they have decided to stick with the same combination for Sunday's game.

"Babar Azam didn't know what to do" - Mohammad Kaif on whether Faheem Ashraf was included because of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's partnership

Faheem Ashraf dismissed Shakib Al Hasan in the Super Four clash against Bangladesh. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif was asked whether Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's partnership forced Pakistan to include Faheem Ashraf, to which he responded:

"It was a stage where Babar Azam didn't know what to do. He got stuck, he forgot after giving the ball to his two spinners. The partnership was developing, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were playing easily."

The former Indian batter believes Babar Azam and Co. made the right call in including Ashraf. He reasoned:

"That's why bringing in the fourth fast bowler is the right decision. If you see, fast bowlers are picking up wickets in Sri Lanka. Their fast bowlers were bowling well but you gave runs easily in the middle overs, so it got covered up."

Kaif concluded by observing that the seamers' efforts go waste if opposing teams recover to post 260-odd totals after losing early wickets. He added that including a fourth seamer makes the Pakistan attack even stronger.

