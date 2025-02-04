“I have a feeling he might make it” - R Ashwin’s huge claim on Indian bowler ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt the in-form Varun Chakravarthy could make an eleventh-hour entry into the Indian 2025 Champions Trophy squad. Team India have announced their 15-member squad for the marquee tournament, starting February 19.

However, Varun has presented an irresistible case through his incredible bowling in the recently concluded T20I series against England. The 33-year-old was the Player of the Series in India's 4-1 win, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 9.85 and an economy of 7.66.

Since his return to the Indian T20I side last year, Varun has picked up 31 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 11.25 and an economy of 7.58. His extraordinary performances have sparked a discussion on whether the mystery spinner should have been included in the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming England series and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

Trending

Talking about the same on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said [via India Today]:

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked."

He added:

"But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see."

India already has four spinners in the Champions Trophy squad- Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. They have time until February 11 to name their final squad for the Champions Trophy, should they wish to make any modifications to the provisional squad.

"Might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England" - R Ashwin

Varun picked up wickets for fun in the T20I series against England [Credit: Getty]

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Varun Chakravarthy must play in the upcoming India-England ODI series if the management plans to select him for the Champions Trophy.

While the 33-year-old has played 18 T20Is, he is still to play in the other formats for India.

"I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don't think it's an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series," said Ashwin.

He concluded:

"If they don't give him a chance here, then it's difficult. But, nevertheless, I congratulate Varun for his first Player of the Tournament award. He is the Chakravarthy of T20I cricket at the moment. I wish he grows more and more."

India will play England in three ODIs at home from February 6 to 12 before the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news