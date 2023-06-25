Australian middle-order batter Travis Head has said that he enjoyed his verbal duel with England seamer Ollie Robinson during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The left-hander expects the Sussex seamer to come hard at the visitors in the second Test.

Robinson captured spotlight after giving an expletive-laden send-off to Usman Khawaja after dismissing him in the first innings. However, the 29-year-old escaped from the ICC with a mere warning. Nevertheless, he came under massive fire from the likes of Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden.

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/3Pq7fSd Ricky Ponting has a stern warning for England fast-bowler Ollie RobinsonMore Ricky Ponting has a stern warning for England fast-bowler Ollie Robinson 👀More 👉 bit.ly/3Pq7fSd https://t.co/UOYRvSTRIo

Speaking to 9News Sydney, Head said that he found Robinson's sledging fun and feels it will be interesting to see how the next four games go.

"I find it pretty fun. I had a few quiet words, jovial words, to him out there. It all makes for good fun, and we'll see where the next four Tests go.

"It didn't go his way in the first one, but he's very competitive, and he will want to step up. But if he doesn't, I think they have got a few people at home that might want to get up his back."

Robinson later justified his sledging, saying that Australian players, including their captain Ricky Ponting has done it numerous times in the past. However, following the Test, he asserted that all was well between him and Khawaja as they spoke to each other.

Travis Head says Australia's focus is making it 2-0 at Lord's

Travis Head (Image Credits: Getty)

Head observed the mind games played by England ahead of the Lord's Test but said that the tourists only have one goal: to go 2-0 up in the series.

"We're only going for the lunch, apparently. Yeah, they have got this mantra they're going at. Not just on the field but off the field, they are throwing some nice chat out, but this team is truly just worried about what we need to do to win the second Test to go 2-0 up and put some pressure on them."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau 2023



Pat Cummins has hit the winning runs in Australia's last two successful run chases of 250+ #Ashes 20112023Pat Cummins has hit the winning runs in Australia's last two successful run chases of 250+ 2011 ➡️ 2023 Pat Cummins has hit the winning runs in Australia's last two successful run chases of 250+ 🙌 #Ashes https://t.co/xBiTpGUaeN

The South Australian struck a breezy 50 in the first innings at Edgbaston but managed only 14 in the second. However, it was enough for Australia's two-wicket win.

