“I did get a couple of hints” - RCB legend’s huge statement on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers revealed having a hint about the ace Indian batter's Test retirement. Kohli stunned the cricketing world by retiring from the Test format yesterday (May 12).

The 36-year-old finished his Test career with 9,230 runs at an average of almost 47 in 123 outings. However, Kohli endured a massive dip in his Test form over the past few months, averaging only 22.47 in his previous 10 matches.

Furthermore, the champion batter had scored only three centuries in his last 39 Tests since the start of the decade.

Talking about Kohli's retirement on ESPN Cricinfo, De Villiers said:

"Ultimately, having been through something similar during my playing days, when I got to the end and I felt like it's time to move on, I almost did not want too many voices in my head and ears. I wanted to listen to my heart and I think that's what he did well. He really had some quiet time and he feels at peace and ease with his decision and that's most important. But I did get a couple of hints over the last six to 12 months that we are not far away."

He continued:

"We had some good discussions about where he is at in his career over the last six to 12 months. I didn't think he would get to a stage where he would call it quits. But I did get a feeling that we are not far away. There is so much to think about at the level he was playing, so much pressure, carrying the weight of the nation, so there is a lot that goes into it."

Kohli remains arguably India's best Test captain, leading the side to 40 wins in 68 Tests.

"We are all emotional and wanted to see him play forever" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers empathized with fans, who he believed must have gotten used to seeing Virat Kohli ever-present on the field. The veteran batter debuted for India in Tests in 2011 and has been integral to the side's transformation into world-beaters since the middle of the 2010s.

"We are all emotional and wanted to see him play forever as fans. I was a teammate of his for a few years and also played as an opponent on the field and you always get used to him being around but all good things come to an end. He's had a wonderful career with so much to celebrate. He is still going to play cricket but he will have a lot more time in his hands, perhaps for the family, which is a blessing," said De Villiers.

Kohli also retired from T20Is after helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The 36-year-old will only play ODIs for India going forward.

