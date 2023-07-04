"I am not going to criticize the pitch again" - James Anderson on being unable to find the knack of getting wickets on flat surfaces

Veteran England seamer James Anderson has refused to comment on the pitch used for the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The right-arm bowler was critical of the surface at Edgbaston, Birmingham, where the series opener was played.

The initial 'green' surface at Lord's expected pacers to be in play, leading to England fielding an all-seam bowling attack. However, it was not the case as even with overcast conditions and the toss falling in favor, England could not make an impression on the opening day.

Anderson bowled a combined total of 39 overs in the second Tests and picked up only two wickets while conceding 117 runs. The set of performances comes on the back of a poor outing in the series opener, where he finished with just one wicket.

Admitting that he has found a way in the past to pick up wickets on flat pitches, Anderson wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"I am not going to criticise the pitch again. They have not suited me so far but I have found ways of getting wickets in the past on flat pitches. At the moment I am just not finding that knack."

The Lord's Test also saw the highest number of bouncers being bowled ever since the inception of the ball-tracking technology. The majority of the batters from both teams perished to uncomfortable bouncers which prompted the bowlers to keep persisting with the plan.

Expressing his reservation over bowlers reverting to bouncers as their go-to plan, Anderson mentioned:

"When you see the best bowlers in the world slamming it into the middle of the pitch, it is not great viewing. If you asked all the bowlers on show at Lord’s, they will say they want to try other skills as well."

Batters trying to pull and hook, while also trying to duck or sway away from deliveries was a common sight throughout the second Test.

"I know I still have the ability to put in match-winning performances for this team" - James Anderson

England will have to make some tough decisions following a 2-0 deficit with three matches to go in the series. The participation of Ollie Pope is in question due to injury, and there is still no clarity over England's all-seam bowling approach for a second consecutive match. With Moeen Ali likely to play, one of the pacers will have to sacrifice their spot in the playing XI.

Stating that he has the utmost confidence in his ability, Anderson wrote:

"I feel like a bit of luck, a little bit of something to go my way, and things will change quickly for me. I know I still have the ability to put in match-winning performances for this team and will keep working hard to come out the other side after a quiet couple of games."

The third Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 6, at Headingley, Leeds. There are still no reports on the nature of the pitch at the venue, but the first glimpse should be released shortly.

Will Anderson return to his best if given an opportunity in the upcoming third Test irrespective of the surface? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes