"I have got no clue about it" - Aakash Chopra on whether Prithvi Shaw will get a chance in IND vs NZ T20I series

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Prithvi Shaw will get to play for India in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Shaw has been included in the 16-member Indian squad for the three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Ranchi on January 27. The two sides will first face each other in as many ODIs, with Hyderabad hosting the first match on January 18.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on India's squads for the limited-overs series against the Kiwis. Regarding Shaw's inclusion in the T20I squad, he said:

"The big story is that Prithvi Shaw is part of the T20I team. There were discussions for a long time that the kid was doing very well and when he would get a chance. He has gotten a chance eventually. Whether he will get a chance to play or not - I have got no clue about it."

The former Indian batter highlighted that the Men in Blue are currently playing Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill at the top of the order and have Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad waiting in the wings, observing:

"Ishan Kishan opens from one end and you got Shubman Gill to open with him in the last series. Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad haven't got chances as of now. Rahul Tripathi played but at No. 3 and Ruturaj Gaikwad has not got a chance."

Chopra is unsure whether Shaw can steal a march over Gill and open alongside Kishan, saying:

"Will Prithvi Shaw jump the queue and suddenly open in place of Shubman Gill? I have got no idea but his name is there in the team, which is actually a good start."

Shaw was dismissed for a golden duck in the only T20I he played against Sri Lanka in July 2021. The Mumbai opener has been in the limelight in the last few days for smashing 379 runs in a Ranji Trophy game against Assam.

"They are taking a break maybe" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's absence from India's T20I squad

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been picked for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Chopra reckons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have probably been rested for the T20Is against the Black Caps, stating:

"(KL) Rahul and Axar (Patel) are not playing due to family commitments, one is getting married and the other one is also busy. Rohit (Sharma) and (Virat) Kohli are still not there in the T20 squad. They are taking a break maybe."

BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar India’s squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

As for Srikar Bharat's inclusion in the ODI side, Chopra said:

"KS Bharat is also in the ODI team. So the atmosphere has changed slightly. He was included recently as well when Sanju Samson got injured. Now he is with the team."

Jitesh Sharma was included in India's T20I squad in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka after Sanju Samson suffered an injury in the first game.

With KL Rahul unavailable for the ODIs against the Kiwis and Samson having probably not yet recovered from his injury, Bharat has been named as Kishan's backup in the wicketkeeping department.

