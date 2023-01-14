"He feels he got cheated" - Aakash Chopra on Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in India's Test squad

Aakash Chopra reckons Sarfaraz Khan might feel cheated for not being picked in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The selectors named a 17-member Indian squad on Friday for the first two Tests of the four-match series, starting in Nagpur on February 9. Sarfaraz was overlooked despite his exceptional record in first-class cricket.

Reflecting on the squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Sarfaraz might feel betrayed, saying:

"Sarfaraz's name is still not there. He feels he got cheated because his name should probably have come. Bumrah is still not there. That's another news but I am more concerned that Sarfaraz is not there."

Chopra feels the stocky batter should have been picked ahead of fellow Mumbaikar Suryakumar Yadav, reasoning:

"When you picked Surya, it means a slot had opened up. In my opinion, Sarfaraz should have gotten that chance because Sarfaraz's first-class average is 80. Apart from him, only Don Bradman has an average of 80 or more in the number of matches he has played."

Chopra believes the 25-year-old should have been rewarded for his Bradmanesque domestic performances, elaborating:

"So he has done everything in his powers to be in the Indian team. I am a little disappointed, that if you had a chance to select even one guy, because both Surya and Sarfaraz don't come in the XI, Sarfaraz had the right in my opinion. If someone's domestic season is going so good, you should have rewarded him."

Sarfaraz has amassed 3380 runs at a stupendous average of 80.47 in 36 first-class games. The middle-order batter, who has an unbeaten 301 as his highest score, has hit 12 first-class centuries and has been at his prolific best in the last few years.

"There are certain issues which are yet to be addressed" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja's injury concerns

Jasprit Bumrah has not been picked in India's squad for the first two Tests.

Chopra concluded by highlighting Jasprit Bumrah's absence and the cloud over Ravindra Jadeja's availability are a couple of other issues for Team India, stating:

"Bumrah's name is not there for the Tests although there was a thought that he was being prepared for Tests, because the WTC final is later. If he is not there for the first two Tests and Ravindra Jadeja's availability is also subject to fitness, there are certain issues which are yet to be addressed."

Bumrah was added to India's squad for the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka but was subsequently withdrawn. The seamer has not been picked for the first two Tests against Australia and the limited-overs series against New Zealand.

Jadeja has not played competitive cricket since sustaining a knee injury during the Asia Cup last year. The spin-bowling all-rounder has also not been picked for the white-ball series against the Kiwis but has been included for the Tests against the Aussies subject to fitness.

