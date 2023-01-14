"Is that a good or a bad thing?" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in India's Test squad

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia is the right call.

The selectors named a 17-member Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series, with the first game scheduled to start in Nagpur on February 9. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan have been included primarily based on their white-ball performances.

While reflecting on the squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was slightly skeptical about Suryakumar's selection. He elaborated:

"Suryakumar Yadav is part of the Test team. There is a debate about whether he can play Tests or should he be played. He has scored a lot of runs in first-class cricket but at this point in time, is that a good or a bad thing?"

Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai batter is not even able to figure in India's full-strength ODI XI despite his T20I exploits, stating:

"You are unable to play him in ODIs, so will he get a place in the Test team? By the way, he might get a place in ODIs now because KL Rahul is not there, which means Surya can play. But if Surya plays, who will keep? Then Ishan Kishan will have to play."

KL Rahul will miss the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Suryakumar might figure in the playing XI in such a scenario but it will need Shubman Gill to make way for Kishan at the top of the order to have a wicketkeeper in the side.

"This is an interesting one" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan's inclusion in India's Test squad

Ishan Kishan has played 10 ODIs and 24 T20Is thus far.

Chopra termed Kishan's selection in the squad an interesting call, explaining:

"It was almost confirmed that KS Bharat will be there and Ishan Kishan is also there now. This is an interesting one. Probably the thinking was whether Ishan Kishan can play the role Rishabh Pant used to do, an aggressive left-hander, or else you don't see any other left-hander in your entire batting order."

While observing that Kishan might have been included to have a left-hander in the top six, Chopra feels Srikar Bharat should be the first-choice wicketkeeper, saying:

"You will see Rahul and Rohit at the top, then Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and then another right-handed wicketkeeper. So you feel, where is the left-hander? Sometimes you need a left-hander, maybe they are thinking from that angle. I feel KS Bharat should be slightly ahead in the pecking order."

Kishan has amassed 2985 runs at a decent average of 38.76 in 48 first-class games. With India likely to field five frontline bowlers, the southpaw's slightly better batting credentials might see him play ahead of Bharat.

