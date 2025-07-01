I should have got a pair in that game” - Harry Brook’s massive remark on luck ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England batter Harry Brook seemingly thanked his luck in the first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds. The right-handed batter, who fell for 99 in the first innings, stated that he should have been dismissed for a pair in Leeds; hence, he is glad to make a significant contribution to the cause.

Ad

The Yorkshire batter had top-edged a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah late on day two and was caught by Mohammed Siraj inside the circle. However, Bumrah's bowling a front-foot no-ball meant that Brook survived. Nevertheless, the youngster was dismissed for 99 on day three after holing out a short-pitched ball from Prasidh Krishna to Shardul Thakur.

With Brook getting out for a duck in the second innings in Leeds, he was asked his thoughts on a seesaw Test. During a chat with The Times of India, the 26-year-old claimed:

Ad

Trending

"Well, I’ve had a little bit of reflection on it last week, I should have got a pair in that game. Obviously, I got out to Bumrah off a no-ball, so I’m pretty happy walking away with 99 and playing a critical role in that game. So yes, I just try and play the way I do. On 99, if you get a short ball, you’re probably more likely to take it on than if you’re on 0. I saw it as a scoring opportunity, and unfortunately, I top edged it straight to the man."

Ad

Brook's knock of 99 in England's first innings helped their side to 465, whittling India's lead down to six runs. Although he perished for a golden duck in the second, it didn't stop the hosts from gunning down a stiff 371 with five wickets to spare.

"We had a good win with him playing last week" - Harry Brook on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked if Bumrah's potential absence at Edgbaston would mean an advantage for the hosts, Brook agreed but said England would look to apply the pressure, regardless of who the bowler is. He added:

Ad

"He’s obviously a great bowler — releases it from a slightly awkward angle and has an amazing amount of skill as well. You just try and respect his good balls and attack his bad balls, really, like any other bowler. I think we had a good win with him playing last week. We’re going to try and look to put all the bowlers under pressure; it doesn’t matter who’s bowling at us. But yes, if the team’s missing the No. 1 Test bowler in the world, it could hopefully make a difference."

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has revealed that they will take a call on Bumrah's inclusion in the very last minute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news