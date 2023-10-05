"I gotta laugh at England's NRR" - Fans troll Buttler and Co. as New Zealand annihilate England in 2023 World Cup opener

England had a horrible start to their World Cup defense as they were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

Jos Buttler and Co. seemed to have a competitive total on the board when they posted 282/9 in their 50 overs. However, it wasn't to be as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's partnership blew them away, helping the Kiwis win the game by nine wickets. The defending champions looked absolutely helpless against the onslaught from the two southpaws.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) trolled and slammed England for not even being able to compete in the second innings and losing with a staggering 83 balls to spare. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra gave England absolutely no chance

Sam Curran got England off to a great start when he dismissed Will Young for a golden duck. However, little did the defending champions know that it was going to be the last piece of good news for them in the game.

Rachin Ravindra got the opportunity to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Kane Williamson and the youngster took that chance with both hands, absolutely flying out of the blocks. It was the kind of counter-attack that caught Jos Buttler off-guard.

Gradually, Devon Conway also began to score from the other end, and within no time, the duo made the result a mere formality. Conway remained unbeaten on a staggering 152*, while Ravindra notched up his maiden ODI hundred with an enterprising knock of 123*.

England will need to consider this as just an off day in the field and will hope that the defeat doesn't end up leaving a scar on their minds. The Kiwis have some favorable fixtures coming up and will look to get more wins on the bounce.