"I have heard it from a few people that where are the runs in big matches" - Deep Dasgupta on whether Sarfaraz Khan should have been picked earlier

Deep Dasgupta reckons that the Indian selectors could have delayed Sarfaraz Khan's call-up to the Test side due to a perceived lack of runs in big matches.

India will face England in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series in Visakhapatnam from Friday, February 2. With KL Rahul ruled out of the game due to pain in his right quadriceps, Sarfaraz and Rajat Patidar have been included in India's squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta was asked about Sarfaraz getting a late call-up, considering he has been scoring consistently for a long while. He responded (0:55):

"Credit to him that he has been in good form for the last two to three years. He scored runs recently against England A as well. He was performing consistently but there were two questions."

"The biggest question was in place of whom. We say very easily that this or that player should be there but only 11 can play and the squad can have only 15 or 16. Secondly, there was also this question and I have heard it from a few people that where are the runs in big matches," Dasgupta added.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter noted that the quality of the opposition needs to be considered while judging first-class records. He explained:

"When people talk about first-class cricket, with all due respect, you have 37 teams. You are also playing against some very average teams. I shouldn't be saying this, it will be disrespectful to some of the teams, but quality of runs is also important. I am not saying this against Sarfaraz."

Dasgupta opined that Sarfaraz's underwhelming IPL performances might have also gone against him. However, he acknowledged that it would be unfair to judge the Mumbai player based on his IPL record as it's a different format.

"Shubman Gill vs Sarfaraz Khan, do you think both of them will get the same number of chances?" - Deep Dasgupta

Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 3912 runs at an average of 69.85 in 45 first-class games. [P/C: Getty]

Deep Dasgupta was further asked whether Sarfaraz Khan should be given a debut and not sent back to domestic cricket without being given a chance. He replied (4:30):

"At times, the selectors and team management have to be convinced about you as a player and you as a talent. For example, Shubman Gill vs Sarfaraz Khan, do you think both of them will get the same number of chances?"

Citing the example of Shubman Gill, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that certain players are given more opportunities based on potential. He said:

"No, they won't. It is very normal or natural because you see more potential in one. So you give chances based on potential. It becomes very important that the team management, selectors and captain trust your potential, about what you can do."

Dasgupta concluded by pointing out that no player is fully ready when he comes to the international stage. He added that the number of chances depends on how much the selectors and team management think a player should be invested in.

