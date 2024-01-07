"I hope they don’t open with him" - Justin Langer weighs in on prospect of Cameron Green batting at top-order in Tests

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer hopes Cameron Green doesn't open for Australia in Test cricket, having not performed the role ever, and suggested that Steve Smith might not be suitable for the position either. The Western Australian stressed the need for a specialist candidate, given Australia's assignments against India and England over the next two summers.

With David Warner calling it quits from Test cricket, the left-handed batter has left a gaping hole within the side. Green, who made his Test debut in 2020, has batted in the lower middle order in all 24 Tests thus far. The towering all-rounder boasts a decent record with the bat, averaging 33.59 with one century and six half-centuries.

Speaking on Perth radio station 6PR, Langer opined that Green's name was in the mix only because the selectors want to get him in the team somehow. However, the 53-year-old wasn't fully on board with the idea, stating:

"I hope they don’t open with him. He hasn’t opened before. The only reason he is in the discussion about it is that the Australian team and selectors obviously want to get him into the team. But sometimes you have to wait. I believe you have to have a specialist opener."

We tried this with Matthew Wade. We tried this with Aaron Finch, who selflessly did it for the team. And I am sure Cameron Green or Steve Smith might do that. But I believe with India coming over next year and then the Ashes in Australia, the sooner they get into a specialist opener, the better, because it is a very specialised position."

With specialist openers like Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, and Cameron Bancroft knocking on the door, Steve Smith has also expressed his desire to fill Warner's shoes. However, coach Andrew McDonald has remained tight-lipped on the same.

"The hardest part about being the coach of Australia was being a selector" - Justin Langer

Langer also expressed relief at no longer holding the job of coach and selector, given the polarizing opinions that come with picking certain players. He said:

"The hardest part about being the coach of Australia was being a selector because, one, you can’t fit 12 or 13 or 14 into 11. It is impossible. And two, if I pick Cameron Bancroft, the Vics are going to say ‘That’s rubbish. You should have picked Harris.' And if they pick Bancroft or Harris, the Queenslanders will say, ‘That is rubbish. You should have picked Renshaw.’ Thankfully I don’t have to worry about it anymore."

Australia registered a convincing 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan and will next face the West Indies.

