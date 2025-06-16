"I hope that I will also be able to bowl like him" - Kuldeep Yadav's huge remark on legendary bowler ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav hopes to emulate his idol, Shane Warne, with the ball during the upcoming five-match Test series in England. The legendary Australian spinner left a rich legacy in England, picking up 129 wickets in just 22 appearances at an average of 21.95.

Kuldeep Yadav was named in the squad for the Test series against England as a frontline spin-bowling option following Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket in December 2024. The left-arm bowler has only played a couple of Tests outside the subcontinent since his debut in 2017, one of which came at the iconic Lord's in 2018.

Kuldeep Yadav has a solid record in England over the years, but it is largely in white-ball cricket. Given his sublime form since the comeback and the new-look Team India's combination, there is an outside chance for him to feature in the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav stressed the importance of enjoying his bowling, and hopes to make an impact like Shane Warne did on English soil during his storied career.

"England play quite aggressively, which is why you are always in the game, because a wicket can come any time. I got to learn a lot whil playing against them last year. If I get an opportunity in this series, I will try to use what I learnt last year, and enjoy my cricket. Like Shane Warne enjoyed bowling in England, I also hope that I will also be able to bowl like him and enjoy," Kuldeep Yadav said in an interview with RevSportz.

Shane Warne has been part of some iconic Ashes moments in England, including his 'Ball of the Century' to Mike Gatting in the 1993 series, along with his legendary exploits in the 2005 series, where he took 40 wickets in five matches.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke recently opined that Kuldeep Yadav will be Team India's X-Factor during the England tour. The spinner, however, mentioned that he does not take additional pressure based on such comments.

"I didn't hear anyone say this (on him being an X-Factor on England tour). I don't feel pressure about all these expectations. I played a series against England last year, and I have an idea as to how they play. So, no pressure, but it is challenging considering how they play their game. You have to stay focused all the time against them. With other teams, you can afford to be a bit relaxed because their mindset is defensive," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav's lone Test outing in England was far from memorable as he finished with figures of 0-44 after bowling just nine overs in Team India's heavy loss by an innings and 159 runs.

"I don't think about overseas conditions too much, I grew up bowling on cement pitches" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav's second and last red-ball appearance outside the subcontinent so far came at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar series. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the drawn contest.

The spinner remarked that he does not get too obsessed over the difference in conditions, and backs his ability to outfox the batter in the air to make an impression in such situations.

"I stay relaxed mentally, and think about my strengths. I don't tinker with my attacking mindset, I keep it as it is. I don't think about overseas conditions too much, I grew up bowling on cement pitches. All of spinner's art takes place in the air, whether it be the dip or drift. If you can do that, you can play anywhere, in India or overseas, because it is equally effective everywhere," the spinner said.

Team India will face England in the first Test of the series at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, June 20.

