"I hope India don't miss Kuldeep Yadav"- Indian legend reacts after visitors get bowled out for 587 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

By Shankar
Published Jul 03, 2025 21:37 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav in the nets - Source: Getty

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hoped that the visitors won't miss Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Writing on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the 38-year-old called the chances of an England win "distant". It came India's batters made the hosts chase leather on the first two days of the ongoing Test.

Several former players and other pundits criticised India's decision not to include left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. This is especially after the visitors also opted to rest ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test.

"With loads of runs on the board and an England win seeming very distant, I hope India don’t miss @imkuldeep18. Sincerely hope I am wrong," Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, July 3.
Kuldeep Yadav was not picked in the playing XI as India opted to bolster their batting by including Washington Sundar as the second spinner. The all-rounder delivered with the bat by making 42 runs and putting on 144 runs for the seventh wicket with captain Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill makes 269 as India pile on runs against England on Day 2 at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill produced a captain's knock of 269 runs off 387 balls to help India make a gigantic score of 587 all out in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave him excellent support, scoring 89 and 87 respectively.

Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant got off to starts but could not go on to make a big score, falling for 31 and 25 respectively. Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the England bowlers, taking 3/167 in 45 overs. Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue took two wickets apiece.

The score was India's highest team total at the venue. The onus is now on the bowlers to try and get a result in their favour and level the series 1-1 before heading to Lord's.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Aditya Singh
