"I have no idea how you can leave Boland out in those conditions?" - Fans skeptic over Mitchell Starc's inclusion in the playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test

Australian seam bowler Mitchell Starc returned to the playing XI in place of Scott Boland for the second Ashes Test at Lord's, which got underway on Wednesday, June 28. The left-arm pacer was dropped for the series opener at Edgbaston following a bleak outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India earlier this month.

England won the toss for the second consecutive time in the Ashes and opted to bowl under overcast conditions. The hosts named their playing XI on the eve of the match, which included Josh Tongue as the fourth seamer in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Terming Boland's exclusion as 'unfortunate' and explaining the change, Australian captain Pat Cummins said during the toss:

"We would've bowled as well. It's because of overhead. Scott is going to miss out, unfortunately. He has done well throughout the summer but we are excited to have someone of Starc back in."

The inclusion of Mitchell Starc marks the sole change made by Australia from their winning combination in the series opener.

Fans questioned Starc's ability to be as impactful as Boland on a surface that is expected to help the seamers a bit more than compared to the Birmingham pitch.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Will Young @notwillyoung86 @DanielCherny @BoothCricket @BenHorne8 That is a nonsense call. Defintely would've had Starc in but as a neutral I have no idea how you can leave Boland out in those conditions? Hazelwood is a lucky man. @DanielCherny @BoothCricket @BenHorne8 That is a nonsense call. Defintely would've had Starc in but as a neutral I have no idea how you can leave Boland out in those conditions? Hazelwood is a lucky man.

paRaY_YasiR ✍️ @ParayYasir2

Right decision, slope in Lords wicket makes Mitchell Starc more dangerous. @hammered_truth7 That's not a typical green pitch , it's been trimmed a lot.Right decision, slope in Lords wicket makes Mitchell Starc more dangerous. @hammered_truth7 That's not a typical green pitch , it's been trimmed a lot. Right decision, slope in Lords wicket makes Mitchell Starc more dangerous.

Rohan Chambhare @rohan_chambhare

Can be justified as Aus are not bowling first.🏏



Starc can be much more than just a handy batsman and can wipe off the tail quicky with the ball.



#Ashes Starc over Boland?Can be justified as Aus are not bowling first.🏏Starc can be much more than just a handy batsman and can wipe off the tail quicky with the ball. #Ashes 23 Starc over Boland?Can be justified as Aus are not bowling first.🏏Starc can be much more than just a handy batsman and can wipe off the tail quicky with the ball.👏✌️ #Ashes #Ashes23

Sunny @DonReincarnated @7Cricket @DanielCherny @BenHorne8 Ridiculous. That's a shocking call. Starc should have played the last one instead of Hazzlewood. This pitch is made of Boland. @7Cricket @DanielCherny @BenHorne8 Ridiculous. That's a shocking call. Starc should have played the last one instead of Hazzlewood. This pitch is made of Boland.

B.O.G. @BonoboBeau @brennoandmick @FoxCricket Stuff the chin music, Starc needs to get some line and length happening. He was pretty ordinary in the WTC. @brennoandmick @FoxCricket Stuff the chin music, Starc needs to get some line and length happening. He was pretty ordinary in the WTC.

Jackson @pistolpastoor #ENGvAUS Would’ve rested Hoff and played both Boland and Starc #TheAshes Would’ve rested Hoff and played both Boland and Starc #TheAshes #ENGvAUS

ShutupSajal @Sajalonline #AUSvsENG YES YES YES. Mitchell starc is back in playing 11. #Ashes YES YES YES. Mitchell starc is back in playing 11. #Ashes #AUSvsENG

Hazza @AzzurriLFC Starc for Boland means they'll score 150 for the final four wickets unless Tongue does a madness like Wood vs tail Starc for Boland means they'll score 150 for the final four wickets unless Tongue does a madness like Wood vs tail

James Luke @james_luke08 @Saxyboy17



Starc should have played the first test and Boland the second @cricketcomau yeah they have done this a bit backwards tbh.Starc should have played the first test and Boland the second @Saxyboy17 @cricketcomau yeah they have done this a bit backwards tbh.Starc should have played the first test and Boland the second

Nav @Navvvyyy @_itsashleeee_ Silly decision considering the conditions they got this game, starc should of been in on the last one @_itsashleeee_ Silly decision considering the conditions they got this game, starc should of been in on the last one

Mrityunjoy Mazumdar @Mrityunjoy_offl @ESPNcricinfo Definitely not. Starc must have been included, but not in place of Scott Boland, rather in place of Josh Hazlewood. @patcummins30 @ESPNcricinfo Definitely not. Starc must have been included, but not in place of Scott Boland, rather in place of Josh Hazlewood. @patcummins30

Mohit Bohra @mohitbohra07 Starc is a perfect bowler for England to execute their BazBall strategy. He can easily go for 6 rpo. On a green mamba, Boland would’ve been more lethal. #Ashes23 Starc is a perfect bowler for England to execute their BazBall strategy. He can easily go for 6 rpo. On a green mamba, Boland would’ve been more lethal. #Ashes23

Alex Ross @alexross_17 I would have preferred Starc over Hazlewood/Boland in the first test and the opposite on this deck #Ashes I would have preferred Starc over Hazlewood/Boland in the first test and the opposite on this deck #Ashes

Slight drizzle at Lord's ahead of the first session of the second Ashes Test

There was some light drizzle at the venue following the toss which prompted the groundsmen to bring the hover cover, hopefully to protect the surface before the first ball is bowled.

According to the latest update, the floodgates also have been switched on, making it a wonderful setting and a stern test for the Australian openers against the England seamers in the second Ashes Test.

England skipper Ben Stokes had no hesitation in opting to bowl first under such conditions. He said during the toss:

"We are going to bowl. The overhead thing has played a massive part and the surface has some grass on it and we are looking to exploit it in the morning. You know we felt four seamers is going to make a difference. Disappointed to not have Woody but Tongue is a like-for-like replacement."

Who will win the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes