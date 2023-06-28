"I have no idea how you can leave Boland out in those conditions?" - Fans skeptic over Mitchell Starc's inclusion in the playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test

Australian seam bowler Mitchell Starc returned to the playing XI in place of Scott Boland for the second Ashes Test at Lord's, which got underway on Wednesday, June 28. The left-arm pacer was dropped for the series opener at Edgbaston following a bleak outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India earlier this month.
England won the toss for the second consecutive time in the Ashes and opted to bowl under overcast conditions. The hosts named their playing XI on the eve of the match, which included Josh Tongue as the fourth seamer in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali.
Terming Boland's exclusion as 'unfortunate' and explaining the change, Australian captain Pat Cummins said during the toss:
"We would've bowled as well. It's because of overhead. Scott is going to miss out, unfortunately. He has done well throughout the summer but we are excited to have someone of Starc back in."
The inclusion of Mitchell Starc marks the sole change made by Australia from their winning combination in the series opener.
Fans questioned Starc's ability to be as impactful as Boland on a surface that is expected to help the seamers a bit more than compared to the Birmingham pitch.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Slight drizzle at Lord's ahead of the first session of the second Ashes Test
There was some light drizzle at the venue following the toss which prompted the groundsmen to bring the hover cover, hopefully to protect the surface before the first ball is bowled.
According to the latest update, the floodgates also have been switched on, making it a wonderful setting and a stern test for the Australian openers against the England seamers in the second Ashes Test.
England skipper Ben Stokes had no hesitation in opting to bowl first under such conditions. He said during the toss:
"We are going to bowl. The overhead thing has played a massive part and the surface has some grass on it and we are looking to exploit it in the morning. You know we felt four seamers is going to make a difference. Disappointed to not have Woody but Tongue is a like-for-like replacement."
Who will win the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's? Let us know what you think.