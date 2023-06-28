“I just hope England coach is giving them the biggest hammering” – Kevin Pietersen tears apart Ben Stokes and Co. on Day 1 of 2nd Ashes Test

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tore apart Ben Stokes and Co. on how they carried themselves on and off the field on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s on Wednesday, June 28.

The 43-year-old questioned the bowling unit for taking a backseat when the match began despite bowling-friendly (overcast) conditions during the opening session. The legendary England batter also questioned England players for chatting with Australian batters when the play got interrupted for a few minutes after a protestor invaded the pitch.

Interestingly, David Warner and Stuart Broad were seen sharing smiles while chatting during the short break.

Kevin Pietersen told Sky Sports:

“Are you telling me, Ricky Ponting, in 2005 is going to be talking to Geraint Jones? Do you think Michael Vaughan is going to be standing next to Justin Langer, saying, ‘Hey, mate! What a cool day! Look at this, it’s overcast, beautiful. What an awesome day. I mean environment here at Lord’s, what do you think of the wicket?’”

He continued:

“Are you joking? I just hope they are in their dressing room and the England coach is giving them the biggest hammering and saying, ‘It’s not good enough.’ You cannot bowl that here today. You can’t have these conditions, declare for 393. Do you think Australia [are] declaring today? No chance.”

Kevin Pietersen is NOT happy with England today and says it has been 'shambolic' "Are you joking? Are you absolutely JOKING?"Kevin Pietersen is NOT happy with England today and says it has been 'shambolic' "Are you joking? Are you absolutely JOKING?" 😤Kevin Pietersen is NOT happy with England today and says it has been 'shambolic' 😳 https://t.co/eTJ50UBTnm

“This is not Ashes cricket” – Kevin Pietersen slams England cricket team

Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the pacers for bowling with a speed of around 125 to 128 kmph. The veteran added that the bowling unit didn't look confident enough to bowl out Australia:

“From an English perspective, it’s absolutely shambolic. You have overhead conditions, a wicket that suits your bowlers and you got bowlers running in at 78, 79, 80 miles an hour."

"Now, it’s one thing walking here, swanning around and saying, ‘Hey, this is a wonderful team to play in, we are creating the best environment,’ but this is not Ashes cricket. I’ve played Ashes cricket. I’ve played 30 Test matches against Australia.”

Pietersen added:

“You know Australian players [openers] were outside to bat before the English bowlers. The English bowlers this morning should have been on those stairs, saying, ‘We desperately wanna bowl out Australia.’ These two Australian batters are out there waiting for England."

"They [Australian batters] are the ones who should have been in the room saying, ‘No, no! Hold on, we don’t wanna bat,’ and, it’s all too easy and nice.”

At the time of writing, Australia were 261/3 after 66 overs, with Travis Head 44*(42) and Steve Smith 56*(114) at the crease.

