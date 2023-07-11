"I was just lost for words"- Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on his first meet-up with MS Dhoni

Former Indian legendary skipper MS Dhoni has inspired many budding cricketers and Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of them. The young southpaw first met Dhoni when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) played against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2020 season.

Jaiswal's first reaction while talking to Dhoni was something every fan could relate to as he greeted the CSK skipper with folded hands. The southpaw opened up on how overwhelming it was for him to meet the Indian legend for the very first time.

Speaking to Ruturaj Gaikwad in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Yashasvi Jaiswal had to say about meeting MS Dhoni for the first time:

"When I met Sir (Dhoni) for the first time, I was just lost for words. I just said 'Namaste sir' and just to be able to see him was like a blessing. I still don't have words to express how I felt."

BCCI @BCCI

S

D



Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad share their precious memories with 🏻 🏻



Full Podcast 🎙️ Episode coming on



#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 | @Ruutu1331 MemoriesYashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad share their precious memories with @msdhoni during their conversation ahead of the first TestFull Podcast 🎙️ Episode comingon BCCI.TV Memories ✨SDYashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad share their precious memories with @msdhoni during their conversation ahead of the first Test👌🏻👌🏻Full Podcast 🎙️ Episode coming 🔜 on BCCI.TV ⏳#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 | @Ruutu1331 https://t.co/cQ7RUGrgs4

Ruturaj Gaikwad on spending time with MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad also spoke about how lucky he feels to be sharing the same dressing room with MS Dhoni every year in the IPL. He shed light on how there are so many youngsters who gather after the game to talk to Dhoni.

The CSK opener credited Dhoni for inculcating values like staying humble and calm into him. On this, Gaikwad stated:

"I consider myself very lucky to have spent so much time with him. I see how players after the game are desperate to meet him and learn so many values from him. So in that way, I feel really lucky that I am able to spend time every day for 2-3 months (in a year) with him. He has been a major factor in my career and has taught me how to stay grounded no matter how you perform and many other things."

It seems almost certain that at least one among Jaiswal and Gaikwad would make their Test debut for India in Dominica against the West Indies on Wednesday, July 12.

Poll : 0 votes