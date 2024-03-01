"I just don't think that's when the tail's at its most potent" - Josh Hazlewood on his partnership with Cameron Green during NZ vs AUS 1st Test

Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green added a staggering 116 runs for the 10th wicket in Australia's ongoing Test against New Zealand in Wellington to put the visitors in a strong position on Friday, March 1. It was also the fourth-highest 10th-wicket stand for the Aussies in their Test history.

While Green remained unbeaten on an incredible 174*, Hazlewood also added a crucial 22 runs and faced a valuable 62 balls, allowing his partner to swell Australia's first-innings score.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of play on Day 2, here's what Josh Hazlewood had to say about the mindset of a No. 11 batter:

"I think sometimes you can work too much on it and try and be a batsman, and look like a batsman. I just don't think that's when the tail's at its most potent. Everyone's got to have their scoring options and obviously keep the good ball out when it's at the stumps and have an option for the short ball, but it's as simple as that I think.

"It's just having a couple of options to score, a good defense, and trying not to look too pretty I think."

The momentum considerably shifted in Australia's favor when Green and Hazlewood's partnership alone kept New Zealand in the field for more than thirty overs. The hosts got bundled out for 179, conceding a massive first-innings lead of 204 runs.

Josh Hazlewood on his conversations with Cameron Green in the middle

Cameron Green has been new to the No.4 role and it was quite a unique situation for him to keep batting with wickets tumbling at the other end. However, Josh Hazlewood spoke about keeping things simple when it came to communication and explained how it helped his partnership with Green.

On this, the fast bowler stated:

"We were just thinking basically about the game. Where we were at and working out the four or five balls an over that Greeny was taking, and then he could target down breeze and a certain bowler. It's all those little things you talk through, and then all of a sudden we're 50 partnership, then 100 and geez, we're up near 400 so things just tick along when you're batting. Greeny's nice to have a hit with."

Despite losing both Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia ended Day 2 with a staggering lead of 217 runs. They will be hopeful of batting big on Day 3 and put themselves in a situation from where they cannot lose the game.

