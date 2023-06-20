“I just think there’s a huge technical flaw there" - Kevin Pietersen on Marnus Labuschagne's approach against Stuart Broad in the Ashes

Former England player Kevin Pietersen has highlighted Marnus Labuschagne's similar modes of dismissal against Stuart Broad in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The No. 1-ranked Test batter in the world has been dismissed twice by the veteran seamer after trying to fetch a delivery from outside the off-stump, only to find an edge through to the keeper.

During the lead-up to the Ashes, Broad had spoken about using his outswinger and wobble seam against the duo of Labuschagne and Steve Smith, and it has paid dividends so far for England. The right-arm seamer dismissed Labuschagne for a golden duck in the first innings and once again dismissed the batter late on Day 4.

Opining that Labuschagne should leave deliveries well outside the off stump against Broad, Pietersen said on Sky Sports:

“Look at how wide that ball is to Marnus. I just think there’s a huge technical flaw there. He shouldn’t be playing at that delivery, you’ve got to let it go. He’s batting too far across his stumps, triggering too much.”

Labuschagne and Smith's late dismissals on Day 4 have brought England right back into the first Test after setting a 281-run target for the visitors.

“The aggression and the intent makes Australia change their plans" - Aaron Finch on Joe Root and England's positivity in the Ashes

England were reeling at 28-2 at the end of Day 3 after a relentless spell by the Australian pacers towards the end of the day's play under overcast conditions. Joe Root cleared the air by attempting to play a reverse scoop off Pat Cummins of the first delivery on Day 4 and then taking Scott Boland for 16 runs off the very next over.

Root and Brook, in particular, played aggressive cricket to build up their lead and put Australia under pressure, who had to find wickets in regular intervals to halt the juggernaut.

Opining that England have made things difficult for Australia in the Ashes so far with their relentless intent even during tough times, Finch said on Channel 9:

“The aggression and the intent makes Australia change their plans. It’s just mind-blowing to see one of the great traditional Test batters change his game so much over the last 18 months to go into beast mode. It’s unbelievable.”

England were bowled out for 273 runs in 66 overs in their second innings with no batter crossing the 50-run mark. In reply, Australia finished the day on 107-3, nudging the Test into the final day with all three results still on the cards.

Will Stuart Broad continue to trouble Marnus Labuschagne throughout the 2023 Ashes? Let us know what you think.

