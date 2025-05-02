"I keep myself close to the game without expecting much" - India veteran hopeful of Test recall ahead of England tour in June 2025

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara is hopeful of a Test recall ahead of the England tour in June this year. Right after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2025, India will tour England for a five-match Test series.

Pujara has played 103 Tests in his career, with his last appearance coming in June 2023. Not being a part of the team for the last two years is a sign that he must work harder, play more domestic cricket, and hope to make his way back into the side.

“When one has been successful at the highest level and played more than 100 Tests and is still not a part of the team, you carry on the hard work that has been the reason behind getting the success," Pujara told RevSportz (via News18).

While he did express his disappointment at not being in the team, Pujara said he keeps himself close to the game for the love he has. He added that he is always ready and motivated.

“Not getting the opportunity is a big disappointment, but I keep myself ready and motivated because of my love for this game. And out of that love, I keep myself close to the game and routine without expecting much and through any opportunity I get, be it domestic or county," he said.

The Indian Test side have yet to be selected for the England tour but is expected to be named within the next two weeks.

"If the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end" - Pujara on potential Test return

Cheteshwar Pujara last featured in a Test during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June 2023. The Men in Yellow had won the match and the championship.

With back-to-back failures against New Zealand and Australia recently, the team might want to resort to some experience in the batting order, which could be a glimmer of hope for Pujara.

In the same interview, the 37-year-old said he was ready if the team needed him and was prepared to make his comeback.

“Yes, of course, if the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end. I have been working on my physical fitness, performing well both domestically and internationally," he said.

Pujara has played 103 Tests in his career and has amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries.

