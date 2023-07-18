"I knew straight away my series was done there and then" - Nathan Lyon opens up about his calf injury during Lord's Test 

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon spoke about his series-ending calf injury that he sustained during the second Ashes Test at Lord's. In an incredible act of courage, the veteran walked out to bat in the team's second innings while carrying the injury and faced the England seamers to help Australia build on their lead.

Australia managed to win the contest despite not having Lyon as a bowling option on the final day. The off-spinner was eventually ruled out of the series and was replaced by Todd Murphy in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Lyon shed light on the origins of the injury during an appearance in the Willows Talk podcast. He said:

"I actually tried to get the spider-cam moved just before that ball and tried to get Chris Gaffaney the umpire to move it. Then I went back and (England opener Ben) Duckett played the pull shot, got a top edge and I went to take off and I just heard this little gun shot and just felt it go straight away. I knew straight away my series was done there and then."

He continued:

"I felt it straight in the calf. I was confident I would have caught that catch if I was able to push off my right foot. I remember Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) running over saying ‘what’s up … you got a cramp?’ and I said ‘nup, I’ve just blown my calf to bits. The emotions set in, then I sat in the changerooms for the next three and a half days."

Nathan Lyon had only become the first bowler to appear in 100 consecutive Test matches before disaster struck. He picked up eight wickets in Australia's nervy two-wicket win in the Ashes series opener and also chipped in with some valuable runs down the order to mark a famous contest.

"Don’t worry about it, we’re all okay, we’re not worried about getting sledged" - Nathan Lyon on the aftermath of the infamous Lord's incident

The second Test at Lord's will be fondly remembered for several things, but Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal along with the reaction of the England fans will perhaps take the spotlight. The Australian squad was subjected to the wrath of the home crowd, with Usman Khawaja even being confronted at the iconic Long Room at the venue.

Recalling an incident where an England fan broke down into tears after witnessing the scenes, Lyon said:

"I actually had an older lady come up to me in tears, and English lady … from the main Members’ area, and she said 'I’ve got to go home, I just want to apologise to you Australian cricketers for the way everyone has acted inside Lord’s'. I just told her 'don’t worry about it, we’re all okay, we’re not worried about getting sledged'."

The MCC suspended three members following the incident and extra security was in place for the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. The fourth Ashes Test is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, July 19, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.