"I know I am not guaranteed to play the next Test" - James Anderson understands he might be left out of Manchester Test

Veteran England pacer James Anderson feels it would be completely fair if the hosts decide to go in with an unchanged XI for the fourth Ashes Test to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

While there would be a temptation to bring back Anderson on his home ground, England have arguably found their most stable bowling combination. While there are concerns over the fitness of Ollie Robinson, Anderson is mentally prepared for not being picked if the hosts do not want to tinker with the winning combination.

In his column for The Telegraph, here's what James Anderson wrote about his chances of playing in Manchester:

"Letting Jimmy Anderson bowl at the Jimmy Anderson End because it is a nice story will not be a thought in the heads of Ben Stokes or Brendon McCullum. I know I am not guaranteed to play the next Test and I will completely understand if they want to stick with the winning team. The selection side is out of my hands. I just make sure that I am in a good place and ready to play."

Anderson further added:

"When you are at my stage of your career you never know when your last game at a certain ground is going to be. This could be my last Test at Old Trafford if I do play, who knows? I am not thinking about that. All I want to do is try to be involved with this team again and make an impact on the field and contribute towards an England win that would level the series."

I was too serious and intense: James Anderson

James Anderson also shed light on his body language during the first two Tests. The veteran pacer was understandably frustrated due to the lack of impact, but he has vowed to be more positive if given a chance in Manchester.

On this, Anderson stated:

"Looking back on the first two games of the series, I was too serious and too intense. If I do get the nod at Old Trafford I am going to go out with a smile on my face. I will bowl a little bit this week just to keep ticking over. I am sure the guys who played will have a whole week off but I am just going to keep make sure I’m in a good place when we meet up on Sunday."

It could come down to who England feel is a better choice between Anderson and Robinson for the Manchester Test.

