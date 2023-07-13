"I don't like having a rest for the sake of having a rest" - Glenn McGrath backs Pat Cummins to play the entire Ashes series

Legendary Australian seamer Glenn McGrath believes that Pat Cummins can play in the remaining two Tests of the Ashes series and replicate his feat as a pacer who played the entire tour.

McGrath played all the matches during the grueling six-match Ashes affair in 1997 on English shores. The right-arm pacer finished as the leading wicket-taker with 36 scalps as Australia secured the urn with a 3-2 scoreline.

Australia have managed to rotate their pacers well with each Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Josh Hazlewood not having to play all matches. Pat Cummins, however, being a captain, has had to make his presence felt and the competitive nature of the series has also not allowed him to take a breather so far.

McGrath stated that as long as Cummins feels fit and confident, he should not explore the possibility of resting himself just for the sake of it.

"If he's fine, feeling good, enjoying it, switched on and still mentally focused, I don't like having a rest for the sake of having a rest. I know it's a different mindset these days – it’s not about the XI, it's about the squad, and the nature of the beast is we (fast bowlers) put a lot of stress on our bodies. But I do believe in survival of the fittest," McGrath said in an interaction with cricket.com.au.

Using English veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad as examples to prove his point, McGrath continued:

"The best will come to the top and the ones with the best work ethic will always win out. You look at Broady and Jimmy (England veterans Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson) – they've played 165 and 181 Test matches (each) – that's incredible.

"If you're not physically or mentally exhausted, I can't see why Pat Cummins would have a rest, especially when things are on the line every single game now with the World Test Championship."

Australia have made a strong start to the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). They have won two matches on English shores, but have been hit with a defeat in the third Test as well as a points deduction for maintaining a slow over rate.

"With Pat Cummins, he's got in a good rhythm, a good routine, he's just got to maintain it" - Glenn McGrath

Over the course of the ongoing Ashes, Pat Cummins has bowled a total of 106.4 overs. With the skipper having not played in the majority of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the subsequent 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, he came into the series with no workload behind him.

Backing Cummins to remain fit, despite his load-bearing action and express pace, McGrath said:

"He must have a good work ethic. I think his action puts a bit more stress on his body than mine did, he bowls a fair bit quicker than I did as well. All these little things add up. Being the captain as well, there's that extra responsibility to play every game."

He continued:

"I'm a fan of, give it everything, maintain yourself, and if you get injured someone else gets an opportunity. That keeps you on edge every game performing at your best. With Pat Cummins, he's got in a good rhythm, a good routine, he's just got to maintain it."

There is a significant break between the third and fourth Ashes Test which the bowlers will certainly use to regain lost steam.

The next contest is scheduled to begin from July 19 onwards at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, with Australia currently leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Poll : 0 votes