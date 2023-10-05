"I literally had to push them to try something different" - Ravi Shastri on Team India's reluctance to step out of their comfort zone 

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about the stubbornness of players to try and experiment despite the evolution of cricket in recent times. The outspoken former player brought out the point after Joe Root played a reverse scoop during the 2023 ODI World Cup opening encounter against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Root, who came to the crease following the dismissal of David Malan in the eighth over, executed the unorthodox shot against Trent Boult in the 12th over. The shot unshackled the ace batter and he has motored along since then as wickets continue to tumble around him.

The commentators praised Root's willingness to experiment, given that he was one of the most orthodox batters going around on the back of his Test cricket exploits.

Ravi Shastri, who was present among the panel on-air, stated that he had to nudge and prod the Indian players to try something different for the team's cause during his stint as head coach.

"Full credit to Root to adapt to what the team needs (after reverse six). You get batters who are so stubborn. I speak from experience of sitting in a dressing room where a lot of players were hesitant to make a change because they're afraid of what they might lose."

When Shastri's co-commentator Michael Atherton questioned whether the Indian players were disobedient, Shastri replied:

"No, no. I literally had to push them to try something different. Because they are so used to accumulating those runs over the years. Sometimes you forget you got to evolve with the times. Because the opponent is evolving. He knows your game. He is upon you."

Root has made the most of his momentum from his early scoop shot to convert his start into a half-century. As of writing, he is unbeaten on 51 runs off 58 deliveries.

Ravi Shastri had a fruitful stint as Team India's head coach up until 2021

Ravi Shastri was initially appointed as Team India's head coach in 2017 following Anil Kumble's exit from the post. He forged quite a dynamic with then-skipper Virat Kohli to revolutionize the team's pace battery as well as their overseas red-ball performances.

The Men in Blue were ruthless in bilateral affairs and even managed to play some quality cricket across ICC events, but the reign was highlighted by a lack of silverware.

Shastri, along with the rest of the entourage, including Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, left their roles following Team India's group-stage exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Is Ravi Shastri fair in his assessment of the stubbornness of the Indian players? Let us know what you think.