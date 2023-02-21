"I am a little concerned with the way Harmanpreet Kaur is getting out" - Amol Muzumdar on India's middle-order issue heading into semi-finals

Amol Muzumdar has expressed concern over Harmanpreet Kaur's mode of dismissals heading into India's likely Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against Australia.

Harmanpreet scored 13 runs off 20 deliveries as India set a 156-run target for Ireland in their final group-stage game in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20. The Women in Blue eventually won the game by five runs via the DLS method as the match was called off due to rain when Laura Delany and Co. were 54/2 after 8.2 overs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Muzumdar was asked about his thoughts on India's progression to the semi-finals and the road ahead, to which he responded:

"It is a great achievement. If Smriti Mandhana is going through this form, it is important for Harmanpreet Kaur to fire. I feel there is a slight issue in the middle order as I am a little concerned with the way Harmanpreet Kaur is getting out."

The former Mumbai player highlighted how the Indian skipper has lost her wicket while trying to play big shots in their last three games, elaborating:

"She played a wrong shot against the West Indies. She lost her patience against England. I wanted to see how Harmanpreet plays against Sophie Ecclestone and today also she got out in a similar fashion. She got out at the wrong time."

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



India 114/2 after 15.5 overs



Ireland have been superb with their plans



#T20WorldCup Ireland's catching has been poor right through the tournament but Orla Prendergast runs in from deep midwicket and takes one of the catches of the tournament to dismiss Harmanpreet KaurIndia 114/2 after 15.5 oversIreland have been superb with their plans Ireland's catching has been poor right through the tournament but Orla Prendergast runs in from deep midwicket and takes one of the catches of the tournament to dismiss Harmanpreet KaurIndia 114/2 after 15.5 oversIreland have been superb with their plans#T20WorldCup

Harmanpreet has aggregated 66 runs in her four innings in the tournament. She played a crucial 33-run knock in India's win against the West Indies but hasn't been at her destructive best thus far.

"Harmanpreet Kaur should take a little time" - Amol Muzumdar

Harmanpreet Kaur will want to be at the top of her game against Australia.

Muzumdar wants Harmanpreet to get her eye in before playing the big shots, stating:

"I believe Harmanpreet Kaur should take a little time. She needs to improve her shot selection, she has the experience. It doesn't mean that she will perform as experience and performance are two different things. Along with experience, you also get responsibility on your shoulders."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the most experienced T20I player in the world needs to figure out a couple of areas she can target with her big shots, observing:

"She is trying to hit in the air too much. Harmanpreet needs to keep two shots in her mind with which she can release the pressure, where she can get the boundaries and sixes."

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL ‍♀️



A huge career milestone in her 150th T20I match. Another record!



#T20WorldCup #HarmanpreetKaur #PunjabKings Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian woman to score 3000 T20I runs.‍♀️A huge career milestone in her 150th T20I match. Another record! Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian woman to score 3000 T20I runs. 🙇‍♀️ A huge career milestone in her 150th T20I match. Another record! 👏 #T20WorldCup #HarmanpreetKaur #PunjabKings https://t.co/PszkQ2hwQZ

With Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma getting India off to a decent start, Harmanpreet promoted herself in the batting order in Monday's game. She wanted to spend some time in the middle but could not make the best of the opportunity.

Poll : Will Harmanpreet Kaur score 30+ runs in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final? Yes No 0 votes