“I’ll get practicing” - James Anderson and Stuart Broad engage in cheeky banter over Kevin Sinclair’s cartwheel celebration 

England’s pace bowling legends James Anderson and Stuart Broad took to social media to engage in some fun banter over Kevin Sinclair’s cartwheel celebration during Day 2 of the Gabba Test between Australia and West Indies on Friday, January 26.

The Australia-West Indies Test is nicely poised following the visitors’ impressive bowling performance on Day 2. After West Indies posted 311 on the board, Australia declared their first innings on 289/9. Debutant all-rounder Sinclair picked up the big wicket of Aussie opener Usman Khawaja for 75. He celebrated by doing a cartwheel and impressed many fans with his gymnastic skills.

Broad, who retired from cricket after Ashes 2023, shared the viral video of Sinclair’s celebration on his Instagram story with the cheeky caption:

“Sort of want this to be @jimmya9 cele when he gets to 700 Test poles.”

Responding to the post, Anderson wittily stated:

“I’ll get practicing,” and added, “Then pray for some wickets.”

Anderson and Broad are third and fifth respectively on the list of all-time leading Test wicket-takers. While the former has 690 scalps from 183 Tests, the latter ended his career with 604 wickets in 167 matches.

Anderson was surprisingly left out of the playing XI for the ongoing Test against India in Hyderabad. England went in with three spinners in Tom Hartley, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed, with Mark Wood as the only pace bowling option. Part-time off-spinner Joe Root has already bowled 25 overs in India’s first innings.

The hosts were in a dominant position in the Test match after two days of play. England won the toss and batted first on Day 1. They were bowled out for 246 as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each.

In response, India were 421/7 at stumps on Day 2. KL Rahul contributed 86 and Yashasvi Jaiswal 80. Jadeja was unbeaten on 81 at close of play.

“I would have played Anderson” - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons that the visitors got it wrong by not picking Anderson for the first Test against India.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the end of Day 2, he opined that the veteran pacer could have given England control.

"Anderson's skills in the sub-continent have been exceptional in the last few years... He is England's greatest ever bowler. I said before the game, I would have played Anderson. I was a bit surprised at the balance of the side because with Root in India it is four spinners and one seamer. Anderson gives you control. It doesn't even have to be him, it can be (Ollie) Robinson, just another seamer,” Hussain said.

41-year-old Anderson has played 13 Tests in India, claiming 34 wickets at an average of 29.32, with a best of 4/40.

