“I'll be leaving him out next week” - Michael Vaughan suggests big change in England playing XI for 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has admitted that veteran pacer James Anderson has not looked in any kind of rhythm in the ongoing Ashes 2023. He also said that if he were in the selectors’ shoes, he would leave out the bowler for the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, which starts on July 6.

Anderson picked up only one wicket in the first Test at Edgbaston. The seasoned pacer was also critical of the surface used for the game. In the ongoing Test at Lord’s, he has claimed one scalp in each innings. The 40-year-old dropped two catches, something uncharacteristic of him.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Vaughan opened up on Anderson’s struggles and made a frank assessment. He stated:

“There are three Tests to go after this and he certainly can't play everyone. I'll be leaving him out next week. He's just had no impact, he's an incredible performer but you see him drop catches in the field. I've not seen that from Jimmy Anderson, he's so sharp in the field.

“His bowling has just lacked that zip and if England are going to turn to the short ball theory, surely they are going to have to go to a Mark Wood with a little bit of extra pace,” the 48-year-old added.

Steve Smith takes 12 off James Anderson's second over of the day Steve Smith takes 12 off James Anderson's second over of the day #Ashes . 4️⃣ . 4️⃣ 4️⃣ .Steve Smith takes 12 off James Anderson's second over of the day #Ashes https://t.co/BPY86ByQTT

Anderson claimed the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (30) in Australia’s second innings as the batter slashed a short and wide delivery to backward point. The veteran pacer, however, dropped Travis Head first ball off Josh Tongue while fielding at widish gully.

“Not saying Jimmy is done” - Vaughan on Anderson’s Test future

Some critics have hinted that Anderson might have run out of fuel with regard to his Test career. However, Vaughan reckons that the legend could still have a role to play for England, but needs a breather for the moment. He opined:

“Not saying Jimmy is done. Miss next week, potentially play at Old Trafford, his home ground, in the 4th [Test]. Just give him a week off. He's 41 years of age; he probably needs a little breather after bowling two Tests on the trot on absolute placid surfaces.”

Concluding his thoughts on Anderson’s future, Vaughan stated:

“He's coming to the end. He'll hope he can have one more say and hope his team can win tomorrow and go 1-1. But even if they do that, I've seen enough this week that he just needs a breather, potentially give him a rest and then play him at Old Trafford.”

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh James Anderson strikes, he gets Marnus Labuschagne.



688th wickets for James Anderson in Test Cricket. James Anderson strikes, he gets Marnus Labuschagne. 688th wickets for James Anderson in Test Cricket. https://t.co/WBtW5kPpNx

Anderson is the third-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. Playing in his 181st match, he has claimed 688 scalps at an average of 26.21.

