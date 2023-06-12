"I do a lot of visualisation while I should be sleeping" - Steve Smith on facing Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes 2023

Australian star batter Steve Smith is known for his unorthodox batting style and also for the way he keeps on thinking hard about the game. Perhaps that's why he always seems to be a step ahead of the opposition and is arguably the greatest Test batter in the modern era.

After a sensational hundred against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Smith seems to be in great form ahead of the all-important Ashes series, which begins later this week.

On the 'Legends of the Ashes' podcast, here's what Smith had to say about how he prepares for the Ashes:

“I do a lot of visualisation while I should be sleeping. Like during the Ashes I’m thinking of Broady running in at me with three slips, point, mid-off, looking at what my options are to score, how he’s looking to get me out. All positive stuff. [If] any negative thoughts pop in, I let them go as quickly as possible.”

Apart from Steve Smith, Stuart Broad also spoke about his preparation

England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad shares a great bond with legendary pacer James Anderson and that has been one of the main reasons why the duo have picked so many wickets together.

Broad opened up on how he seeks advice from Anderson and tries to read the conditions as soon as possible. He stated:

“I always leave it four balls before I speak to him [Anderson], allowing him to gather his information to make sure he’s comfortable. After the fourth ball, I always wander to him and go, ‘What you think? Swing? Seam? What length? Is it a bit fuller, is it a bit shorter? How are you feeling?’ And then I have a little bit of info for the over that I bowl and then it’s just an open communication all the time.”

The first test of the highly-anticipated Ashes will begin on June 16 at Edgbaston.

