"I would love to be a part of England's T20 World Cup squad" - Joe Root

England's Test skipper Joe Root has not yet given up all hopes of making it to The Three Lions' T20 World Cup squad for the showpiece event to be held in India later this year.

Joe Root last played a T20I for England against Pakistan at Cardiff in May 2019. Since then, he has been ignored for selection in the shortest format. Dawid Malan has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Thus, the chances of the 30-year-old being recalled to the T20I squad anytime soon look bleak.

However, Root has played 32 T20Is for England so far. He has scored 893 runs at a healthy average of 35.72 with a decent strike-rate of 126.30. Speaking on BBC's Test Match Special, Joe Root expressed his desire to be a part of England's T20 World Cup squad.

"Absolutely, I would love to be a part of that World Cup squad, I love playing all three formats, everything is a different challenge," Root said.

Although he hasn't got enough opportunities of late, Root understands that there have been better performers who have kept him out of England's playing XI in T20.

"I haven't had the opportunity to play a huge amount of T20 games in the last few years, but I am also aware of the guys who are playing some amazing cricket. They are brilliant players and fully deserve their chance," he further added.

"England need to go into the T20 World Cup with the strongest squad" - Joe Root

T20 World Cup trophy

England had made it to the final of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup held in India in 2016. But an onslaught from Carlos Brathwaite in the final over robbed them of what could have been their second T20 World Cup title.

Joe Root believes England need to go into the upcoming T20 World Cup with the strongest possible squad, no matter whether he is in that or not.

"For me, the most important thing is that England go into that World Cup with the strongest squad and give ourselves the best chance of winning there," Joe Root asserted.

Although Joe Root is hopeful of making it to the T20 World Cup squad, even if he doesn't, he would still support the England team. It will be a sensational achievement to win the showpiece event after their 2019 World Cup triumph at home.

"I will be backing those guys because it would be a huge achievement on the back of what we have achieved in 50-over World Cup," said Root, in case he doesn't make the squad.

Joe Root's focus currently will be on the four-match Test series against India, which is set to begin on February 5 in Chennai. The first Test of this series will also be the 100th for the 30-year-old representing England.