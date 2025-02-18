"I love watching him bowl" - Michael Atherton picks Indian bowler as leading wicket-taker of Champions Trophy 2025

Former England skipper Michael Atherton heaped praise on Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He has predicted him to be the leading wicket-taker of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Atherton observed that Kuldeep possesses plenty of varieties and bowls with an attacking instinct that makes him quite a threat in Dubai.

Kuldeep, who averages 26.22 in 108 ODIs, is one of the five specialist spinners picked in their Champions Trophy squad. The 30-year-old played only in two matches in the three-game ODI series against England and managed as many wickets. Hence, it's uncertain whether he will start the tournament.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Atherton said he will go with Heinrich Klaasen as the leading run-getter of the event. While the former opener claimed he had previously shortlisted Adil Rashid as the leading wicket-taker, he feels England will struggle to reach the top four.

He said:

"I will go for South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen as leading run-scorer as he is in hot form. Perhaps you should go for an opener or someone in the top three but he is a top-notch short-form player and should get plenty of opportunities.

"For wicket-taker I was going to say England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who really is a master of his craft now, but as I have my doubts about them making the semi-finals, I will go for India's Kuldeep Yadav. I love watching him bowl. He is a really attacking spinner with plenty of variety and is playing in a part of the world that will help spin more."

England, clubbed in Group B alongside Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan, succumbed to a 3-0 series sweep against India in ODIs before the Champions Trophy.

"I am saying India will win it" - Nasser Hussain

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Yet another ex-England captain Naseer Hussain believes Rohit Sharma and Co. are the firm favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025. Hussain also named Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh as the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker, respectively. He said:

"I am saying India will win it and therefore play the most games, so I will pick Arshdeep Singh as leading wicket-taker. He has only played nine ODIs so far but is India's highest T20 international wicket-taker and can bowl at the start and end of an innings. For run-scorer, I will say Gill. Rohit loves the Champions Trophy and ICC events in general but Gill is in the form of his life in this format."

Led by Rohit, the Men in Blue will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. Their big clash against against Pakistan is on February 23 and will face New Zealand on March 2.

The Asian Giants were the runners-up in the 2017 edition and lifted the title in 2013.

