"I'm absolutely flabbergasted" - Kevin Pietersen reacts to Harry Brook's omission from 2023 World Cup squad

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has expressed his surprise as Harry Brook failed to make the 2023 World Cup squad. The former middle-order batter said that he saw a 'superstar' in the youngster during The Hundred.

With Ben Stokes reversing his ODI retirement and bolting into the World Cup squad, Brook had to make way for the all-rounder. Chief selector Luke Wright acknowledged that it was an incredibly tough decision to leave the youngster out.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pietersen feels that the 24-year-old is 'pure quality' and that it was evident when he saw him at Headingley at The Hundred.

"I'm absolutely flabbergasted that (Brook) cannot make England's World Cup squad because he is pure quality. I just cannot believe it.

"I saw this guy at Headingley two years ago when The Hundred took off, and I immediately saw a superstar. I saw someone playing 360, who could hit the same balls over extra-cover or midwicket."

While Brook, who was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022 squad, has shone in Test cricket, the Yorkshire batter hasn't replicated that form in his limited chances in ODIs. The 24-year-old has managed only 86 runs in three ODIs at an average of 28.66 but with a decent strike rate of 98.85.

"I can't do anything about it now" - Harry Brook on failing to get a spot in World Cup squad

Harry Brook (Image Credits: Twitter)

The right-handed batter opened up on his exclusion, saying that he wasn't that unlucky to miss out, as Stokes is a high-quality player. Brook elaborated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Obviously it's disappointing, but I can't do anything about it now. You've just got to move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore.

"(Stokes) is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I? I feel like I'm playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. (But) there's always something more you could do."

Stokes played a key role in England's 2019 World Cup win, hammering 465 runs in 11 games. The 32-year-old also hit an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord's.